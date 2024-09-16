Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment

A man has appeared in court facing a disturbing breach of the peace charge involving filming and making sexual comments about children in Aberdeen.

Andrew Spowart is alleged to have taken a video of children playing on Oldtown Place, during which he made a sexual comment about the children and then posted it on social media.

The 46-year-old pled not guilty in response to the charge and seven others.

That offence is alleged to have been committed on August 20 2022.

During August 2023, Spowart is accused of repeatedly sending voice messages of a sexual nature to a 13-year-old girl.

On August 15 2023, on Oldtown Place, Spowart is alleged to have behaved in a threatened or abusive manner, shouting, swearing and making derogatory and homophobic remarks.

On the same date, he is alleged to have assaulted a 15-year-old boy by pushing him and also to have made a sexual comment towards a 13-year-old boy.

On various occasions in August 2023, Spowart is accused of repeatedly sending sexual messages and images of male genitalia to a 14-year-old girl.

Moving forwards to April 21 2024, on Marchburn Drive, and elsewhere, Spowart is again alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

That charge alleges he attempted to induce children to fight with him and threatened to instruct his dog to attack a 13-year-old girl.

Finally, he was also charged with failing to comply with a bail condition.

Spowart, of Oldtown Place, Aberdeen, entered pleas of not guilty to all charges through solicitor John Hardie.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed a trial date for November and a pre-trial hearing for October.

