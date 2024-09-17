Man accused of Starbucks sex act claims he had ‘fungal rash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of Starbucks sex act claims he had ‘fungal rash’

Sean Monaghan, 30, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face two allegations of public indecency.

By David McPhee
An Aberdeen man accused of carrying out sex acts in a public park and a branch of Starbucks claims it is all a “misunderstanding” caused by a “fungal rash”.

Sean Monaghan, 30, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face two allegations of public indecency.

He was allegedly seen carrying out a sex act in Aberdeen’s Seaton Park as well as a Starbucks coffee shop.

The charges against him state that on April 4 2024, at Starbucks in Union Square, he carried out a sex act on himself underneath his clothing.

It is further alleged that Monaghan committed a second act of public indecency at Seaton Park by carrying out a sex act underneath his clothing on August 16 this year.

‘I’m an innocent man’

Monaghan, who represented himself in court, claimed that the charges were a misunderstanding and that he had been suffering from a “fungal rash” at the time in question.

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said, adding that he had a note from his doctor to prove it.

“This is a misunderstanding. I was going for a walk. I’m an innocent man.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace set further dates for when Monaghan, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, should appear in court – and urged him to seek legal representation.

