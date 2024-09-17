Man accused of Starbucks sex act claims he had ‘fungal rash’

An Aberdeen man accused of carrying out sex acts in a public park and a branch of Starbucks claims it is all a “misunderstanding” caused by a “fungal rash”.

Sean Monaghan, 30, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face two allegations of public indecency.

He was allegedly seen carrying out a sex act in Aberdeen’s Seaton Park as well as a Starbucks coffee shop.

The charges against him state that on April 4 2024, at Starbucks in Union Square, he carried out a sex act on himself underneath his clothing.

It is further alleged that Monaghan committed a second act of public indecency at Seaton Park by carrying out a sex act underneath his clothing on August 16 this year.

‘I’m an innocent man’

Monaghan, who represented himself in court, claimed that the charges were a misunderstanding and that he had been suffering from a “fungal rash” at the time in question.

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said, adding that he had a note from his doctor to prove it.

“This is a misunderstanding. I was going for a walk. I’m an innocent man.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace set further dates for when Monaghan, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, should appear in court – and urged him to seek legal representation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.