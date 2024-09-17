Dog Falls Brewing Company: How a back injury led to the first brewery in Inverness for decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Dog Falls Brewing Company: How a back injury led to the first brewery in Inverness for decades

The brewery has gone from strength to strength since moving its business from Bob and Louise Masson's garage to an Inverness industrial estate.

Bob and Louise Masson of Dog Falls Brewing Company in their new Lotland Plance brewery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bob and Louise Masson of Dog Falls Brewing Company in their new Lotland Plance brewery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

If Bob Masson hadn’t hurt his back a few years ago, the Dog Falls Brewing Company might never have happened.

The injury meant he couldn’t get out on his mountain bike. Missing that regular escape, boredom started to creep in.

It prompted an impulse purchase that changed his life.

The five-litre home brewing kit that arrived in the post didn’t yield instant results – but it flicked a switch.

It sparked an obsession that led to Bob buying bigger, shinier equipment and devoting hours to perfecting a technique.

He founded Dog Falls with his wife Louise and soon their entire garage at home in Scaniport, south of Inverness, was dedicated to brewing.

“That first batch was terrible,” said Bob. “But all of a sudden, I just couldn’t put it down.

“Those first few months just snowballed into this.”

The growth of Dog Falls

Nowadays, it’s a full-time gig for the couple.

In fact, it’s a lot more than that.

They didn’t expect it to be unfold like this though. As Bob says himself, in those early days he and his wife were “packed to the gunnels with wilful naivety”.

His previous career in the north-east’s oil and gas trade is now firmly in the rear-view mirror now that the Massons have returned to their native Highlands.

It’s fun but the day-to-day running of Dog Falls is sometimes all consuming.

Bob and Louise Masson outside their Inverness brewery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s a far cry from when the company sold its first cans at the Inverness Farmer Market’s just before Christmas 2019.

The pandemic shifted many people’s goal posts and once we were over the initial shutdown, Dog Falls found some early success selling their beer out of the back of a van on Friday afternoons all over Inverness.

The word-of-mouth that caused helped the company continue to grow. It eventually reached a tipping point in 2022 when the home setup just wasn’t going to cut it anymore.

The Massons secured a new home in Lotland Place and in doing so, opened the Highland capital’s first brewery since the 1980s.

They picked up the keys two years ago this week and brewed their first batch in December 2022.

Finding a balance when running a business

Of course, there have been plenty of challenges along the way.

Anyone who runs a business – particularly one which started among the combined storm of the pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis – can relate to that.

Although the business has continued to grow, it’s still a small operation compared to the other giants in the trade they’re up against.

The brewing, packaging, selling and delivering was all handled by Bob and Louise themselves, which prompted them to add part-time brewer Calum Mitchell to the fold this year.

A selection of some of Dog Falls’ products. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They also brought in Maggie Corbett as a brand ambassador to ease some of the sales and marketing workload.

After going from selling 6,000 litres in 2020 to being on target for more than 40,000 litres in 2024, there was always going to need to be some adjusting.

Trying to find that right balance is something that’s important to Bob and Louise.

“It’s been a fun journey,” Bob said. “But that’s not to make light of the challenges along the way. It’s not like it’s all been a dance through an orchard kind of thing.

“There is an enjoyment in being here. But there needs to be a decent balance, where you can do family things and so on and it doesn’t become a trudge.

“It’s important that we can come back to this place refreshed.”

What’s next for Dog Falls?

One exciting development in the pipeline is the possibility of Dog Falls opening its own bar in Inverness city centre.

The company has lodged a planning application to create a taproom in the space formerly occupied by Semichem in Queensgate.

There have been some objections lodged by nearby residents concerned about the potential for noise and disorder.

The brewery’s current setup in Lotland Place. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, there have been even more letters of support singing Dog Falls’ praises and signalling their excitement at the prospect.

Bob said: “It’s humbling and mind-blowing to us that people have gone out of their way to offer that support.

“It does remind me of what it was like during Covid when the people of Inverness started really responding to what we were doing.

“Our success is down to those people being keen try something that’s made around here.”

You’ll find Dogs Falls for sale on the company’s website and in a number of Inverness bars including MacGregor’s, Scotch and Rye and the Highlander.

