‘Our family is still being kept in the dark’: The Wilson family’s full statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Our family is still being kept in the dark’: The Wilson family’s full statement

Widow Veronica Wilson and her eldest son Andrew are locked in a bitter battle with Police Scotland nearly 20 years after Alistair was gunned down on his Nairn doorstep.

By Bryan Rutherford
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout

Since we released our statement on Saturday, raising concerns about the poor leadership of Alistair’s murder investigation, no one at Police Scotland has reached out to us.

We had previously extended the courtesy of informing officers of our plan to speak out against the incompetence of senior figures, which is having a detrimental effect on the progress of this 20-year-long unsolved case.

We also criticised Chief Constable Jo Farrell’s outright refusal to meet with our family to discuss ongoing issues that remain unresolved.

These serious matters, including one upheld complaint of misconduct by Head of Major Crime DCS Paul Livingstone, cannot be properly addressed by any Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) or Family Liaison Officer (FLO), of whom we’ve had many over the years.

It was insulting for Jo Farrell to tell the media – not us – that she hasn’t “got any plans” to meet us.

A newly released old family photo of Alistair Wilson with his two sons. Image: Family handout

Learning of this impersonal response from her through media reports was a devastating blow dealt by a callous police chief.

And hearing Jo Farrell repeatedly referring to us as “that family” in broadcast media interviews left us feeling like nothing more than a case number.

On Monday, the Chief Constable told STV News: “There is a new SIO and team working now in relation to that investigation” and told BBC Scotland News: “I think it’s important with a new Senior Investigating Officer and Family Liaison Officers that they build a relationship…”

However, we were still not aware of who this “new SIO” was, and we still haven’t been introduced to any new Family Liaison Officers.

On Tuesday, we contacted our existing Family Liaison Officer, after having no contact from the force since our first statement, who told us their replacements have not yet been appointed.

A treasured memory of the dad-of-two spending time with his sons. Image: Family handout

Veronica Wilson, Alistair’s 53-year-old wife said: “Jo Farrell was further contradicted when the Family Liaison Officer told us that, although a new SIO had been identified, they were actually abroad on holiday the day after the Chief Constable said “a new SIO and team” were “working now”.

Astonishingly, we were also informed that nobody will be back at work until next week.

We are baffled as to how the Chief Constable can claim that “a new SIO and team” is “working now”.

Alistair’s oldest son Andrew Wilson, 24, who was just four when his father was killed, added: “It remains a mystery to us, and we question why our family is still being kept in the dark while Jo Farrell is basking in the media spotlight as she talks of building bridges and providing confidence to our family.

“We don’t know whether Jo Farrell has been confused or perhaps even caught in a lie, but she has certainly failed to reassure us that she has a grip on this worsening situation.”

Alistair Wilson with Andrew as a young child, left, and Andrew pictured in 2020 grown up. Images: Family handout/Jane Barlow/PA

It would not be appropriate for us to comment on recent media reports of the police aborting a planned arrest in relation to Alistair’s murder.

However, we have since described the announcement that Alistair’s murder would be subject to a “complete reinvestigation” as upsetting and a huge disappointment – far from the ‘good news story’ that Police Scotland wanted it to be.

It means fresh faces will take months, maybe even years to catch up to the progress already made, due to the scale of the investigation.

It appears there won’t be any continuity from the previous investigation team who have built up the required knowledge.

Read more:

Exclusive: Family fury over top cop’s ‘misleading comments’ on Nairn banker murder case

More from Crime & Courts

Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Exclusive: Family fury over top cop's 'misleading comments' on Nairn banker murder case
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Man loses job for attacking colleague on work night out - and he can't…
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Shop worker scarred in bottle attack says he holds no grudge against thug who…
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
US national caused A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and 'eat' police in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thief caught with 'pockets loaded' full of £1 coins after breaking into own mum's…
John Docherty
Montrose boxing champ caught doing 105mph in uninsured car - but keeps licence
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Shocked sheriff adjourns sentencing to urgently confiscate man's six pets
Alistair Wilson was murdered on his doorstep nearly 20 years ago, leaving his wife Veronica to raise their two sons as a single mum. Image: Family handout
Fake cop scammer jailed after conning Shetland pensioner out of life savings