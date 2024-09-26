Serial flasher exposed himself to women in Aberdeen woodland – again

A compulsive sex fiend landed back in the dock after being caught touching himself in front of two startled women at an Aberdeen woodland.

Victor Rae had his trousers down around his knees and was performing a solo sex act when the walkers spotted him near Sheddocksley Sports Centre.

The 53-year-old pervert has a long history of disturbing sex offences, often involving lurking in woodland and flashing women.

Rae was previously banned from parks, beaches and woods due to his persistent indecent actions and landed back in court today for reoffending.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainers are friends and do not know the accused.”

On August 4 this year, the women drove to Sheddocksley Sports Centre, where they parked and went for a walk around nearby woodland.

Ms Stewart said: “During the walk, they were aware of the accused walking in front of them, pushing a bicycle.

“A short time later they lost view of him.

“At 5.20pm, they observed the accused about 10 metres to the east of the path, standing within the treeline.

They saw him with his trousers down around his knees and performing a solo sex act.

Sex creep Victor Rae has been a regular on The P&J and EE pages

Shocked, the women immediately turned and headed back the way they had come.

As they did, they noticed Rae walking behind them, then cycling past them.

The police were contacted and Rae was traced and arrested.

Rae, of School Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to intentionally engaging in a sexual activity in a public place in the presence of the women.

It’s not the first time Rae’s seedy antics have landed him in serious trouble.

In 2021, The Evening Express newspaper reported that Rae was banned from parks, beaches and woodland after flashing a woman on Tyrebagger Hill.

In 2017, The Press and Journal reported how Rae rubbed his groin in front of a dog walker at woodland on Tullos Hill.

He also appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in November 2006 when he admitted to sending pictures of his genitals to an 11-year-old girl and also exposing himself indecently to her and a 14-year-old friend.

Following Rae’s latest sexual offence, defence agent Mike Monro asked for the sentencing of his client to be deferred for background reports.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston agreed and deferred the case until November.

Mr Monro reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.