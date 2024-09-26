Serial flasher exposed himself to women in Aberdeen woodland – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial flasher exposed himself to women in Aberdeen woodland – again

Victor Rae was previously banned from parks, beaches and woodland for a separate flashing incident but has returned to the dock after being at it again.

By Danny McKay
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

A compulsive sex fiend landed back in the dock after being caught touching himself in front of two startled women at an Aberdeen woodland.

Victor Rae had his trousers down around his knees and was performing a solo sex act when the walkers spotted him near Sheddocksley Sports Centre.

The 53-year-old pervert has a long history of disturbing sex offences, often involving lurking in woodland and flashing women.

Rae was previously banned from parks, beaches and woods due to his persistent indecent actions and landed back in court today for reoffending.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainers are friends and do not know the accused.”

Victor Rae tried to hide his face as he left court on a previous occasion. Image: DC Thomson

On August 4 this year, the women drove to Sheddocksley Sports Centre, where they parked and went for a walk around nearby woodland.

Ms Stewart said: “During the walk, they were aware of the accused walking in front of them, pushing a bicycle.

“A short time later they lost view of him.

“At 5.20pm, they observed the accused about 10 metres to the east of the path, standing within the treeline.

They saw him with his trousers down around his knees and performing a solo sex act.

Sex creep Victor Rae has been a regular on The P&J and EE pages

Shocked, the women immediately turned and headed back the way they had come.

As they did, they noticed Rae walking behind them, then cycling past them.

The police were contacted and Rae was traced and arrested.

Rae, of School Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to intentionally engaging in a sexual activity in a public place in the presence of the women.

It’s not the first time Rae’s seedy antics have landed him in serious trouble.

In 2021, The Evening Express newspaper reported that Rae was banned from parks, beaches and woodland after flashing a woman on Tyrebagger Hill.

A previous Evening Express newspaper front page featuring Victor Rae. Image: DC Thomson

In 2017, The Press and Journal reported how Rae rubbed his groin in front of a dog walker at woodland on Tullos Hill.

He also appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in November 2006 when he admitted to sending pictures of his genitals to an 11-year-old girl and also exposing himself indecently to her and a 14-year-old friend.

Following Rae’s latest sexual offence, defence agent Mike Monro asked for the sentencing of his client to be deferred for background reports.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston agreed and deferred the case until November.

Mr Monro reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
John Swinney dodges claim chief constable 'caught in a lie' over handling of unsolved…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Are you related to cheese wire killer? DNA breakthrough matches 200 people to George…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Pervert jailed for swimming pool sex assault on girl, 12 - and can no…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Man who accused politicians of hate crimes sentenced for racist rants
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Full statement: Murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson's family left 'in the dark' by Police…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Family fury over top cop's 'misleading comments' on Nairn banker murder case
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man loses job for attacking colleague on work night out - and he…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Shop worker scarred in bottle attack says he holds no grudge against thug who…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
US national caused A96 crash that left two seriously injured