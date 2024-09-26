Texel leads record-breaking Thainstone ram sale at 4,800gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Texel leads record-breaking Thainstone ram sale at 4,800gns

Auctioneer ANM says sellers were 'handsomely rewarded' for putting forward quality sheep.

By Keith Findlay
Robbie Wilson with the top price ram at Thainstone.
Robbie Wilson with the top price ram at Thainstone. Image: ANM Group

Record sale price averages were set amid good trade at the annual ram show and sale at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

The Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) event saw 557 pedigree and cross-bred rams find new owners.

The top price of 4,800gns (£5,040) was for a Texel ram lamb from Robbie Wilson, of North Dorlaithers, Turriff. It sold to R Mackay, of Occumster, Lybster.

Buyers dug deep for new stock rams

Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock at ANM, said: “Averages across all breeds are well up on the year, with sellers handsomely rewarded for putting forward quality shearlings and ram lambs.

“It was pleasing to see buyers dig deep to purchase their replacement stock rams.

“The usual strong contingent of island buyers were in attendance, with 130 head selling to the Shetland and Orkney Isles.”

Champion Texel sold for 1,100gns

The Texel championship was won by M Seed & Son, of Home Farm, Auchry,near Turriff.

Judge Ewan Gordon, of Huntly, gave the title to a shearling. Sired by Ettrick Funtime Frankie, it was later sold to GC Watt & Son, of St Katherines, Inverurie, for 1,100gns.

The champion Texel.
The champion Texel. Image: ANM Group

The reserve award for Texels went to a ram lamb from Kenny Pratt, of Old Town Farm, Peterculter. It also sold for 1,100gns, to Cairness Ltd, of Cairness, near Fraserburgh.

The second top price of 2,600gns was for a shearling from Rodney Blackhall, of Raemoir, Banchory. It was purchased by Ardhuncart Farm, Kildrummy, near Alford.

Another shearling ram from Mr Blackhall tapped out at 1,650gns. It was bought by W Barnetson & Sons, of Lynegar, Watten, Wick.

Three top Texels hit 1,600gns

The 1,600gns barrier was smashed three times, first for an aged Texel ram from S Barclay, of Harestone, Banchory. It was purchased by JA Smith, of The Rowans, Brora.

Second to hit the price was yet another shearling from Mr Blackhall. It was bought by Alan Rae, of Mains of Orchardtown, Udny.

The third tup to realise 1,600gns was a Texel shearling from James Innes & Sons, of Dunscroft, Huntly. It was purchased by WG Macpherson, of Blackford, Croy, Inverness.

Moray buyer pays 3,000gns for tups

Two Texel shearlings from RW Blackhall, of Raemoir, were tapped out at 1,500gns, both snapped up by ID Ross, of Coldhome, Dallas, near Forres.

The next top price of 1,300gns in the Texel section was paid for a ram lamb from RH Wilson, of North Dorlaithers, Turriff. It sold to GL Stuart, of Milltown of Birness, Ellon.

In the Suffolk section, the top price of 1,800gns was for a shearling from JC Innes, of Dunscroft. Another shearling from JC Innes fetched 1,500gns. It was bought by C Wright of Prony Farm, Ballater.

1,200gns paid for Suffolk champion

Meanwhile, a ram lamb from C&M Bruce, of Tillyeve, Udny, near Ellon, reached 1,300gns, selling to AM Watson & Son, of Gaval, Fetterangus.

The overall Suffolk champion, selected by judge Bobby Poleson, of Findlins Farm, Shetland, was a ram lamb from GL Stuart, of Milltown of Birness, near Ellon. The tup, sired by Dunfell Dynamite, sold for 1,200gns to AS Smith & S Foulzie, of King Edward.

The champion Suffolk.
The champion Suffolk. Image: ANM Group,

Reserve champion was a ram lamb from J Young, of Muirton Corse, Alford. Sired by Salopian Zoolander, it sold for 1,100gns to John R Burges, of Lower House, Quendale.

In the Charollais section, a top price of 1,200gns was achieved twice for the champion and reserve shearlings from E&E Duncan, of Barnyards Farm, Clola, near Mintlaw.

J&JS Wilken, of Raefin, Keith, bought the pair.

Beltex rams top out at 1,000gns

Beltex rams sold to a top price of 1,000gns twice, firstly, for the reserve champion shearling from Miller Farms, of Midmar. It sold to I Mackenzie, of Inkstack, Barrock.

Next up, was a ram lamb from S Wood, of Broadwater, Skene, which sold to R McLeod, of Blackhole, Finzean.

The Beltex championship went to a ram lamb from S Wood, of Broadwater, which sold to Smallburn Farms, Duffus, near Elgin, for 900gns.

Colin Slessor, of Aberdeen and Northern Marts.
“The usual strong contingent of island buyers were in attendance” – Colin Slessor, of Aberdeen and Northern Marts. Image: Michal Wachucik / Abermedia

In the Blue Texel section, the champion was a ram from WJ&M Hunter, of West Cairnhill, Insch. It fetched 700gns, selling to G&D Livestock, of Crossroads, near Keith.

Reserve was a ram from J Duncan, of Cornhill, near Banff, which also achieved 700gns, selling to DM McCallum, of Shoreton Farm, Culbokie, Dingwall.

Top price for Blue Texels was the 900gns paid by CL Sclater, of Shapinsay, Orkney, for a shearling from WJ&M Hunter, of West Cairnhill, Insch,

Brechin buyer snaps up Border Leicester champion and reserve

The Border Leicester champion and reserve, both from JG Douglas, of Cairness, Fraserburgh, were bought by W Mather & Sons, of Shandford, Brechin, for 1,600gns and 600gns respectively.

M Seed & Son, of Home Farm, Auchry, near Cuminestown, secured the champion and reserve titles in the Bluefaced Leicester section. The champion sold for 1,000gns to C Shorten, of Keith. The reserve went to Brumber Hill Farm, Roebuck for 800gns.

Dutch spotted gimmer fetches 1,200gns

J Marshall, of 3 Coventry Place, Kinross, achieved the top price in the Dutch Spotted section for a gimmer sold for 1,200gns to PD&EA Thorp, of Methlick.

Champion in this section was a shearling from A Beattie, of Carlaustan, Kippen, which went on to sell for 600gns to Ellen Riddoch, of Seggiecrook, Grange, Keith.

The reserve was from M Simpson, of Tardoes, Kilmarnock. It tapped out at 800gns to M&S Nesbit, of Drumgesk Farm, Dess, near  Aboyne.

Leading prices and averages

  • 47 Texel shearling rams topped 2,600gns, averaging £987.39
  • 96 Texel ram lambs topped 4,800gns, averaging £728.43
  • 15 Suffolk shearling rams topped 1,800gns, averaging £920.20
  • 185 Suffolk ram lambs topped 1,300gns, averaging £641.35
  • 16 Charollais shearling rams topped 1,200gns, averaging £722.65
  • 17 Charollais ram lambs topped 1,000gns, averaging £508.85
  • 30 Beltex shearling rams topped 1,000gns, averaging £561.75
  • 10 Beltex ram lambs topped 1000gns, averaging £644.70
  • 10 Blue Texel shearling rams topped 800gns, averaging £456.75
  • 8 Blue Texel ram lambs topped 700gns, averaging £472.50
  • 5 Border Leicester shearling rams topped 600gns, averaging £388.50
  • 7 Border Leicester ram lambs topped 1,600gns, averaging £529.50
  • 4 Bluefaced Leicester shearling rams topped 1,000gns, averaging £892.50
  • 5 Bluefaced Leicester ram lambs topped 1,000gns, averaging £567
  • 7 Dutch Spotted shearling rams topped 600gns, averaging £405
  • 9 Dutch Spotted ram lambs topped 800gns, averaging £274.16

