Duncan Shearer fears Caley Thistle administration could be ‘brutal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Shearer fears Caley Thistle administration could be ‘brutal’

The former Inverness striker and assistant manager is concerned for the club's future.

By Paul Chalk
Duncan Shearer during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Duncan Shearer during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Duncan Shearer fears Caley Thistle could be stripped bare if administration takes their key players away alongside a 15-point punishment.

Inverness are understood to be in a pre-administration phase, with accountancy firm BDO, who oversaw the liquidation of Rangers, set to take charge of the way forward alongside consultant and former chairman Alan Savage.

Ex-Inverness forward and assistant manager Shearer knows ICT, who dropped down to League One this year, face crunch times on and off the park, with jobs on the line too.

He said: “It’s concerning for everyone. Administration can be brutal – they could rip the guts out of the club.

“You hope there might be some kind of understanding, although there’s then the SPFL rules and a points deduction (likely to be 15 points).

“This could set Caley Thistle right back. If all goes through, they would have to go part-time.

“When Motherwell went into administration, they had 11 players on long-term contracts. We benefited by taking goalkeeper Mark Brown here at the time.

“I don’t think Inverness have players on long-term contracts on lots of money, so hopefully (administrators) might let them carry on. But they might say their highest paid players have to go.

“If you are taking key players from the club as well as a points deduction, it could be absolutely catastrophic for them.

“If, for example, a player such as Billy Mckay was free to find anoother club if it came to it, they have their own futures to think about, with bills to pay. He could take a two-year contract at the likes of Raith Rovers or Falkirk in the Championship.

“Vultures will be hanging about for two or three of these players and we will have to watch what happens over the coming days.

“It’s a brutal time, but hopefully they can even find a way to stay in League One until next year.”

Duncan Shearer is concerned about the potential impact administration could have on Caley Thistle. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. 

ICT could face recruitment hurdles

Inverness are sixth in League One, with nine points and a 15-point hit would leave them bottom of the table.

Shearer fears Inverness would be in the same boat as League Two Elgin City should they ultimately drop to that level, with the absence of full-time football putting ICT out of many markets.

He said: “If they go down again, they will find it really difficult to get back. They will be like Elgin City. The attraction for good players here has been full-time football.

“If that is taken away from Inverness and that route to full-time professional football, as a former Premiership club, these players will get themselves trades and day jobs and sign for Highland League clubs.

“Elgin have lost numerous players over the years due to this and I believe Caley Thistle have already faced that situation – even as a full-time side.

“It has taken a lot of work by a lot of people to get Caley Thistle to where they reached. Scottish Cup winners just nine years ago and finalists in 2023. It has been dismantled year by year and bit by bit. It’s heart-breaking.

“You feel for the staff. It’s looking bleak, after Alan Savage said administration would be the last resort.

“Staff have been at the club for many years, but there is not as many as there have been. It all depends on the plans if they go part-time. Does the club shop open only on Saturdays, or maybe Friday and Saturday? It’s worrying times for the staff.

“The city of Inverness will also be affected by this news. Hotels and pubs over the years have made quite a few bob over the years with Caley Thistle being in the Premiership.

“Teams would stay up here when they were in the Premiership and lots of fans were coming up here and staying for the weekend. It will hit the local economy.”

Nobody ‘put the brakes on’ spending

Shearer believes too much emphasis might have been placed on failed off-field projects as a means to try and keep ICT afloat.

He added: “While there is no point blaming anyone now, people must have known over the last two or three years that this was on the cards. Nobody stood up and put the brakes on what they’ve been spending.

“People who were in charge of the finances have let this happen. Maybe the club were too reliant on the (potential income) from the battery farm proposal to make the club money. That project failed and they are now not getting that money.”

More from Caley Thistle

The Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle primed for administration as fans' fears are realised
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson responds after Caley Thistle fans' taunts
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson during his side's match against Stenhouusemuir. Image: Peter Paul.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson provides update on loan deal for Premiership striker
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle hope to add new forward in time for Stenhousemuir match
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson fears Caley Thistle forward target could be swayed by Championship interest
Charlie Gilmour pointing while in action for Caley Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour says Caley Thistle must turn draws into victories
Caley Thistle fan Jamie MacKinnon, who stepped in as linesman after an injury to referee Stewart Luke in the 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers. Image: David Balfour.
Caley Thistle 1-1 Cove Rangers: Reaction after Inverness fan comes to rescue to prevent…
Caley Thistle's on-loan Manchester United player James Nolan. Image: Peter Paul.
Manchester United loanee James Nolan on adapting to 'real world' with Caley Thistle
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle make loan move for forward target - with decision expected next week
Iain Vigurs in action for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash

Conversation