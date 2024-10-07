Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to ‘decoy’ teen girls is placed on sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to ‘decoy’ teen girls is placed on sex offenders register

Michael Barbour, 56, has lost his job and his wife has left him as a result of these offences, a court has heard.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen man who was caught sending sexual images to online accounts he thought were children asked police upon being arrested: “Will I be jailed for this?”

Michael Barbour, 56, was snared by paedophile hunter groups when he engaged with online social media accounts believing he was talking to teenage girls.

Barbour asked the children to send images of themselves and forwarded sexual content of adults engaging in sexual acts.

When police arrested him, Barbour immediately came clean and said he’d been “speaking to kids” before asking if he would end up in prison, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Accused made contact with three decoys

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that between October and November last year, Barbour had made contact with three different decoy accounts that he thought were teenage girls.

On October 27, Barbour messaged one account with the name “Jordanna” and was told by her early in the conversation that she was 14.

He then began sending messages of a sexual nature, speaking about sexual acts and asking the child for pictures of herself.

He also forwarded sexually graphic pictures and videos of adults carrying out sexual acts.

On October 30 he made contact with a decoy account by the name of “Charlotte”, aged 12, and another with the name “Caitlin”, aged 14.

Despite being informed of their young ages, Barbour continued to talk to them about sexual intercourse and acts and requested pictures of them.

He also sent these accounts similar indecent pictures and videos of adults engaging in sexual acts.

All three accounts were run by adults from a paedophile hunter group who contacted the police and informed them of Barbour’s offences.

Members of the group went to Barbour’s home on November 1 last year where they confronted him.

As he was arrested by police, Barbour stated: “I’ve been speaking to kids, and they’ve arrived and taken my phone.”

He added “I’ve been stupid” before asking “Will I be jailed for this?”

In the dock, Barbour pleaded guilty to three charges of contacting what he believed were children for sexual gratification and sending them sexual content.

He also admitted a fourth charge of being in possession of a mobile phone in breach of his bail conditions.

‘Lost his job’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had no previous offending of this kind on his record.

He also told the court that, since these offences came to light, Barbour has “lost his job and has separated from his wife”.

“Mr Barbour is willing to take part in a sex offenders programme if it means he can avoid going to prison,” Mr Sutherland added.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin made Barbour, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for three years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of community service.

She also ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme and placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

