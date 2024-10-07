Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to ‘decoy’ teen girls is placed on sex offenders register

An Aberdeen man who was caught sending sexual images to online accounts he thought were children asked police upon being arrested: “Will I be jailed for this?”

Michael Barbour, 56, was snared by paedophile hunter groups when he engaged with online social media accounts believing he was talking to teenage girls.

Barbour asked the children to send images of themselves and forwarded sexual content of adults engaging in sexual acts.

When police arrested him, Barbour immediately came clean and said he’d been “speaking to kids” before asking if he would end up in prison, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Accused made contact with three decoys

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that between October and November last year, Barbour had made contact with three different decoy accounts that he thought were teenage girls.

On October 27, Barbour messaged one account with the name “Jordanna” and was told by her early in the conversation that she was 14.

He then began sending messages of a sexual nature, speaking about sexual acts and asking the child for pictures of herself.

He also forwarded sexually graphic pictures and videos of adults carrying out sexual acts.

On October 30 he made contact with a decoy account by the name of “Charlotte”, aged 12, and another with the name “Caitlin”, aged 14.

Despite being informed of their young ages, Barbour continued to talk to them about sexual intercourse and acts and requested pictures of them.

He also sent these accounts similar indecent pictures and videos of adults engaging in sexual acts.

All three accounts were run by adults from a paedophile hunter group who contacted the police and informed them of Barbour’s offences.

Members of the group went to Barbour’s home on November 1 last year where they confronted him.

As he was arrested by police, Barbour stated: “I’ve been speaking to kids, and they’ve arrived and taken my phone.”

He added “I’ve been stupid” before asking “Will I be jailed for this?”

In the dock, Barbour pleaded guilty to three charges of contacting what he believed were children for sexual gratification and sending them sexual content.

He also admitted a fourth charge of being in possession of a mobile phone in breach of his bail conditions.

‘Lost his job’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had no previous offending of this kind on his record.

He also told the court that, since these offences came to light, Barbour has “lost his job and has separated from his wife”.

“Mr Barbour is willing to take part in a sex offenders programme if it means he can avoid going to prison,” Mr Sutherland added.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin made Barbour, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for three years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of community service.

She also ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme and placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

