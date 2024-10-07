Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation

Rasel Khan led the teenager into a private part of the Aberdeenshire hotel he worked at before hugging, kissing, licking and groping the distressed girl.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A pervert who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl has avoided punishment at court – because it would delay his deportation.

Rasel Khan led the teenager into a private part of the Aberdeenshire hotel he worked at before hugging, kissing, licking and groping the distressed girl.

Eventually she managed to push the 33-year-old off her and escape back to her friends at the bar.

Now a sheriff has taken the unusual step, given the gravity of the offence, of admonishing him – but only because it would otherwise delay his deportation.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in late 2023 when the teenager attended the north-east venue with family and friends to socialise.

She said Khan was employed there as a waiter and bartender at the time of the incident when the girl came in with family and friends to socialise.

‘He can’t be deported until we deal with this matter’

Khan served the 16-year-old a vodka and coke.

Later in the evening, she visited the toilets and, when she came back out, encountered Khan who led her into a closed-off restaurant area before closing the door behind them.

Ms Thompson told the court: “The accused then began to hug the complainer, leading him to try to kiss her on the lips and cheek.

“During this, the complainer stated that she wanted to go downstairs and made efforts to pull away from the accused.

“The accused continued to kiss her without her consent and lick her mouth.

“The accused’s behaviour escalated with him touching her breasts over and under her clothing.

“This lasted for around 10 minutes before the complainer was able to push the accused off her, as he had been holding her in place before this.”

Returning to her group “visibly upset”, the girl told them what had just happened and the police were contacted.

On being arrested, Khan asked why he was in custody.

When he was told, he replied: “Just hug only. She knows she is hug only.”

Khan, whose address was given in court papers as Salmon Road, Belvedere, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the 16-year-old.

While he was not personally present for the sentencing hearing, his lawyer, Michael Burnett, said: “He’s going back to Bangladesh.

“The most we can do is delay his deportation and extend his stay here by another four or five months and I’d question the merits of that.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark replied: “Well, I do too.”

She continued: “He can’t be deported until we deal with this matter.

“On the basis he’ll not be staying in this country and will not be returning, I’m going to admonish him.”

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

The admonition means that, other than the conviction going on his record, the court does not impose any further punishment.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to 'decoy' teen girls is placed on sex…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile told '13-year-old girl' they would have 'beautiful kids together'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Shetland car crash driver hid hurt friend and sent ambulance away
Alexander Robertson
Kintore man operated a cannabis farm at his father's business
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Cuminestown sex fiend 'haunted' victim who considered him a friend
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Mean and nasty' Portlethen carer stole from elderly man with dementia
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness roofer elbowed clubber he thought had touched his girlfriend
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for man who torched ex-lover's Aberdeen home in £340k inferno
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mum's horror as daughter's diary entries reveal paedophile's abuse