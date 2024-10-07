Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation

A pervert who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl has avoided punishment at court – because it would delay his deportation.

Rasel Khan led the teenager into a private part of the Aberdeenshire hotel he worked at before hugging, kissing, licking and groping the distressed girl.

Eventually she managed to push the 33-year-old off her and escape back to her friends at the bar.

Now a sheriff has taken the unusual step, given the gravity of the offence, of admonishing him – but only because it would otherwise delay his deportation.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in late 2023 when the teenager attended the north-east venue with family and friends to socialise.

She said Khan was employed there as a waiter and bartender at the time of the incident when the girl came in with family and friends to socialise.

‘He can’t be deported until we deal with this matter’

Khan served the 16-year-old a vodka and coke.

Later in the evening, she visited the toilets and, when she came back out, encountered Khan who led her into a closed-off restaurant area before closing the door behind them.

Ms Thompson told the court: “The accused then began to hug the complainer, leading him to try to kiss her on the lips and cheek.

“During this, the complainer stated that she wanted to go downstairs and made efforts to pull away from the accused.

“The accused continued to kiss her without her consent and lick her mouth.

“The accused’s behaviour escalated with him touching her breasts over and under her clothing.

“This lasted for around 10 minutes before the complainer was able to push the accused off her, as he had been holding her in place before this.”

Returning to her group “visibly upset”, the girl told them what had just happened and the police were contacted.

On being arrested, Khan asked why he was in custody.

When he was told, he replied: “Just hug only. She knows she is hug only.”

Khan, whose address was given in court papers as Salmon Road, Belvedere, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the 16-year-old.

While he was not personally present for the sentencing hearing, his lawyer, Michael Burnett, said: “He’s going back to Bangladesh.

“The most we can do is delay his deportation and extend his stay here by another four or five months and I’d question the merits of that.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark replied: “Well, I do too.”

She continued: “He can’t be deported until we deal with this matter.

“On the basis he’ll not be staying in this country and will not be returning, I’m going to admonish him.”

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

The admonition means that, other than the conviction going on his record, the court does not impose any further punishment.

