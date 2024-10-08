Careless driver caused A9 crash on Highland honeymoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless driver caused A9 crash on Highland honeymoon

Jiaxin Liu pulled into the path of an oncoming car at the junction of the A9 and the B851, causing a collision that damaged both vehicles.

By Jenni Gee
Jiaxin Liu admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Jiaxin Liu admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

A Chinese honeymooner who caused an A9 crash in her hire car has admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Jianxin Liu was visiting the area with her husband following their recent wedding when she pulled her hired Peugeot into the path of oncoming traffic.

The resulting crash, at the junction of the B851, damaged both vehicles, but the court heard no one was injured.

Liu, 30, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on Sunday, October 6.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court it was around 11.30am when a motorist travelling northbound on the A9 noticed two cars waiting at the road’s junction with the B851.

The driver moved his white Volkswagen over to allow a vehicle to merge when the incident happened.

“The vehicle driven by the accused attempted to cross both carriageways directly in the path of oncoming traffic,” Mr McLennan said.

‘Extensive damage to both vehicles’

The fiscal depute told Sheriff David Harvie: “The vehicles have collided. The airbags in both the accused’s vehicle and [the witness’s] vehicle deployed.

“There was extensive damage to both vehicles.”

Police were called to the scene and Liu was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness where she was later cautioned and charged for careless driving before being released to appear on police undertaking the following day.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Liu, told the court his client had only been in Scotland for two days at the time of the incident.

He said: “She has been married for a few days and is currently on holiday on her honeymoon.”

He said the Beijing-based solicitor had carried out observations before her manoeuvre.

No one injured in A9 crash

He said: “She looked right, she looked left. She accepts that she probably took too long looking left across the carriageway.”

Mr Patterson also told Sheriff Harvie: “Fortunately in relation to this circumstance there was no injury.”

Sheriff Harvie characterised the incident as “an all-too-common lapse of judgement”.

Noting Liu’s clean licence and early guilty plea he imposed five penalty points and fined her £420.

