Aberdeen man held in Colombia over airport cocaine bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man held in Colombia over airport cocaine bust

The 32-year-old was stopped by sniffer dogs.

By Ross Hempseed
Ricky Courage appeared in court in Colombia. Image: Supplied.
Ricky Courage appeared in court in Colombia. Image: Supplied.

A man from Aberdeen has been arrested after allegedly trying to return to Scotland with a suitcase full of cocaine.

Ricky Grant Courage, believed to be from the Dyce area, was stopped at Rafael Nunez International Airport in Cartagena by sniffer dogs on September 29.

The suitcase was already checked in when it caught the attention of the dogs.

Police then took Mr Courage aside to look inside his bags.

According to Colombian authorities, the 32-year-old allegedly tried to travel with just under two kilograms of cocaine.

Mr Courage is currently being held in prison in Cartagena.

Exterior of Rafael Núñez International Airport in Cartagena, Colombia.
Mr Courage was stopped at Rafael Núñez International Airport in Cartagena, Colombia. Image: Google Maps.

Colombia’s Public Prosecution Service said in a statement: “The material evidence provided by a prosecutor from the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) allowed a judge to remand Scottish citizen Ricky Grant Courage, suspected of being responsible for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics, in prison.

“His arrest took place on September 29 at Cartagena airport where the 32-year-old foreigner tried to board a flight to Scotland, carrying 1.976 kilos of cocaine.

“The illegal substance was detected in the defendant’s suitcase during the police inspection with sniffer dogs carried out on luggage that had already been checked in for international flights.

Ricky Courage in Aberdeen in 2017.
Ricky Courage in Aberdeen in 2017.

Ricky Courage ‘does not accept responsibility’

“Among the foreigner’s personal belongings, six packages covered with black plastic were found.

“He did not accept his responsibility for the crime he was accused of.

“By judicial order, his confinement will take place in San Sebastián Ternera prison in Cartagena.”

The UK Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

Read more: The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland cocaine plot

More from Crime & Courts

Thomas Ralston was behind the wheel of his dad's black Polestar. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen student will have to take bus after he drove dad's car at 114mph
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Young footballer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine
Inverness Justice Centre
'I thought he was going to kill me': Murder bid accused's mum's statement read…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and…
Roseann Reid managed to get pain medication from doctors' surgeries and pharmacies through fraud. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman pretended to be other patients to dupe doctors into writing strong pain…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jiaxin Liu admitted careless driving after causing a crash on the A9 during her holiday . Picture shows; Jiaxin Liu / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 07/10/2024
Careless driver caused A9 crash on Highland honeymoon
John Willox. Image: DC Thomson.
'Creepy' Ellon pensioner, 79, in court for stalking - again
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after he is caught sending child abuse material to undercover…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to 'decoy' teen girls is placed on sex…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation