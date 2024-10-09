Aberdeen man held in Colombia over airport cocaine bust

A man from Aberdeen has been arrested after allegedly trying to return to Scotland with a suitcase full of cocaine.

Ricky Grant Courage, believed to be from the Dyce area, was stopped at Rafael Nunez International Airport in Cartagena by sniffer dogs on September 29.

The suitcase was already checked in when it caught the attention of the dogs.

Police then took Mr Courage aside to look inside his bags.

According to Colombian authorities, the 32-year-old allegedly tried to travel with just under two kilograms of cocaine.

Mr Courage is currently being held in prison in Cartagena.

Colombia’s Public Prosecution Service said in a statement: “The material evidence provided by a prosecutor from the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) allowed a judge to remand Scottish citizen Ricky Grant Courage, suspected of being responsible for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics, in prison.

“His arrest took place on September 29 at Cartagena airport where the 32-year-old foreigner tried to board a flight to Scotland, carrying 1.976 kilos of cocaine.

“The illegal substance was detected in the defendant’s suitcase during the police inspection with sniffer dogs carried out on luggage that had already been checked in for international flights.

Ricky Courage ‘does not accept responsibility’

“Among the foreigner’s personal belongings, six packages covered with black plastic were found.

“He did not accept his responsibility for the crime he was accused of.

“By judicial order, his confinement will take place in San Sebastián Ternera prison in Cartagena.”

The UK Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

