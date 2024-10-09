Skye given £350k for projects – but how much of that is going on Fairy Pools roadworks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye given £350k for projects – but how much of that is going on Fairy Pools roadworks?

The government has pledged cash to upgrade the single-track road.

By Louise Glen
Queues of traffic at the Fairy Pools.
Traffic chaos at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: supplied.

The Scottish Government has granted the Highland Council £150,000 to extend the length and number of passing places on the road to the Fairy Pools.

But £240,000 of work the council was due to undertake at Glen Brittle at the end of September has still not been completed.

While a new date for works to commence has not been confirmed the council has said both projects are likely to be run concurrently.

Kate Forbes MSP – who represents Skye – confirmed that Highland Council will receive £350,000 from the Scottish Government for a series of projects on the island.

The road to the Fairy Pools, which also serves the township of Glenbrittle, has deteriorated under the huge volume of vehicles coming to the iconic attraction.

The road has struggled to cope with over 200,000 visitors annually, with tourists being turned off from visiting.

Last month, the council announced a plan for upgrading the road to the Fairy Pools  – but said traffic levels will have to be monitored “at the time to see if this is possible”.

However, a spokeswoman confirmed they had not taken place.

‘Never designed to cope ‘

Ms Forbes personally wrote a supporting letter which was included as part of the council’s bid.

She said: “Everyone in Skye is aware of the long-standing pressures on local roads as visitors from around the world flock to iconic sites on the island each year.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes has welcomed the news. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“Over the course of this summer, I have heard from local residents of people being unable to access hospital appointments on time, care assistants being unable to attend to their patients or take their children to scheduled activities – most of these are caused by single track roads being blocked by congestion – or occasionally by vehicles becoming stuck on verges.

“Put simply, the present setup was never designed to cope with the current volume of traffic.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said works planned for the end of September had not been completed “due to program slippage” and the “fact it is a heavily trafficked road so the planned capital works are postponed”.

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Counillor Ken Gowans said: “The funds give the council the opportunity to extend passing places and create new ones in parts of the road network that are now used more frequently by motorhomes, tour buses and visitors to the island.”

How will £350,000 funding be used on Isle of Skye?

The £350k awarded to the Community and Public Access Improvements project will be used for the following projects on Skye:

  • Fairy Pools – extending the passing places and creating new passing places in Glen Brittle. Total project cost £150, 000
  • Claggan Road – extending the length of existing passing places and provision of new passing places. Total project cost £150, 000
  • At Neist Point existing passing places will be extended, new passing places made, and additional parking will be created at Neist Point. Total project cost £150, 000.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

We sought people's views on whether free bus travel for young people is worth the hassle, with some blaming it for widespread anti-social behaviour. Image: Chris Sumner/Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson
Is it time to take free bus passes for youngsters away?
3
There's always a huge turnout for the Aberdeen firework display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and…
Eastern Airways plane in the sky.
'Ridiculous' Eastern Airways Wick to Aberdeen flight changes slammed by passengers
Lochside Street Oban
Teenager caught with Class B drug at Oban health club
A Scottish estate at the heart of rewilding efforts. Image: Oxygen Conservation
Ex-Highlands MSP Peter Peacock calls for nature recovery rethink
Peter Peacock.
Peter Peacock: Rural land strategy needs reality check
Stromness Hotel closure
Stromness Hotel: Upgrades planned in bid to reopen Orkney venue closed amid safety fears
The new store is opening this weekend. Image: Home Bargains.
Home Bargains reveal what customers can expect from new Dingwall store ahead of opening…
Rousay oyster farm plans are proving divisive in the community.
New oyster farm at Rousay 'could cut off local lobster fishermen', neighbours warn
Jessica Low
Orcadian Jessica Low met her hubby through Young Farmers

Conversation