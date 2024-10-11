German man in court on danger driving charge after motorcyclist seriously hurt

A German man has appeared in court in connection with a Moray crash that left a 20-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Police had appealed for witnesses to the incident on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road earlier this month.

Daniel Auernhammer, 29, from Bergheim, made no plea during the private appearance Elgin Sheriff Court.

He is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash, which happened at around 10pm on October 2 and involved a motorcycle and van.

The road, near to the junction with the B9135, was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was riding a Keeway Superlight 125.

The other vehicle involved in the incident was a grey Renault Trafic van.

Auernhammer’s case was continued for further examination.