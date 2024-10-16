Aberdeen man in court accused of 17 crimes after A90 police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man in court accused of 17 crimes after A90 police chase

Liam Smith, 28, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following yesterday's incident between Hatton and the Bridge of Don.

By Ewan Cameron
Longhaven road with vehicles.
The police chase took place on the A90 between Hatton and the Bridge of Don.

A man has appeared in court facing 17 charges following a police chase on the A90 between Hatton and Bridge of Don.

Liam Smith, 28, is accused of more than a dozen charges – including dangerous driving and attempted theft of a vehicle – and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

The incident occurred yesterday – Tuesday, October 16 – after the driver of a Saab 93 failed to stop for officers.

It prompted a chase down the A90 shortly before 6pm.

17 different charges

According to police, the driver abandoned the vehicle on Broadfold Road in Bridge of Don.

Smith – whose address was given as Aberdeen – made no plea to 17 individual charges.

These included dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence,  failing to identify the driver of a vehicle, forgery and fraud under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, attempted theft of a vehicle, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Inquiries are still ongoing into the incident and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2700 of October 15.

 

