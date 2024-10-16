Aberdeen man in court accused of 17 crimes after A90 police chase

A man has appeared in court facing 17 charges following a police chase on the A90 between Hatton and Bridge of Don.

Liam Smith, 28, is accused of more than a dozen charges – including dangerous driving and attempted theft of a vehicle – and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

The incident occurred yesterday – Tuesday, October 16 – after the driver of a Saab 93 failed to stop for officers.

It prompted a chase down the A90 shortly before 6pm.

17 different charges

According to police, the driver abandoned the vehicle on Broadfold Road in Bridge of Don.

Smith – whose address was given as Aberdeen – made no plea to 17 individual charges.

These included dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, failing to identify the driver of a vehicle, forgery and fraud under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, attempted theft of a vehicle, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Inquiries are still ongoing into the incident and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2700 of October 15.