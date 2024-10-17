Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers

Luke Allan and his brother Ethan Carlyle are both accused of stabbing dad-of-two Andrew Ross to death in February last year.

By Joanne Warnock
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.

A man who was allegedly murdered outside a Peterhead property had gone there to rob the flat’s owner of his drugs, a court has been told.

Luke Allan and his brother Ethan Carlyle are both accused of stabbing dad-of-two Andrew Ross to death in February last year.

Allan, 28 and Carlyle, 22, are also on trial for stabbing Mr Ross’ friend Brian Middleton, who gave evidence today.

Taking to the witness stand, Mr Middleton, 38, told the court that both he and Mr Ross had gone to the Ives Road flat on the night of February 5 to rob drugs from Allan.

“We went to bump drugs, to not pay for them,” Mr Middleton explained.

Andrew Ross died during the incident in February last year. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

Advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel asked Mr Middleton if anyone else had been with them when they arrived the property in his white van.

He replied: “Ferret was in the back of the van.”

He explained that Ferret was the nickname given to Christopher Lowe.

Ms Dalziel asked what had happened after he and Mr Ross knocked on the door of Allan’s flat.

He said: “Both the brothers came to the door. Andy [Mr Ross] went into the kitchen and I started looking around the living room for their stash.”

Mr Middleton told the jury that he found a small Tupperware box hidden behind a fire in the living room.

He continued to say he could hear “shouting and screaming” coming from the kitchen and noticed Mr Ross had a crowbar.

“He must have whipped it out of his trousers,” Mr Middleton said. “I didn’t know he had it.”

“He was threatening them with it.”

‘I saw Luke and his brother standing over Andy’

Ms Dalziel asked if he had heard one of the kitchen drawers rattling and if he thought knives might have been removed.

He said: “I don’t know. I was in the lobby, I said to Andy ‘we need to leave’.

“We started running. Andy was behind me. We got outside, I jumped the wall, but Andy must have tripped.

“I saw Luke and his brother standing over him – Andy was on the ground lying against the wall.”

He told the court that Carlyle had “swiped his knife” at him and “caught me on the side” before he ran away.

Under cross-examination by Carlyle’s defence counsel Gareth Jones KC, Mr Middleton admitted that he and Mr Ross, as well as Mr Lowe, had all been taking class A drugs during the day and had agreed they would go and steal more from Allan.

“You parked your van a distance away in order to maintain an element of surprise,” Mr Jones asked.

Police at the scene of the alleged murder in Ives Road, Peterhead.

“Yes,” replied Mr Middleton.

“And you were there to use force if necessary?”

“Yes,” he replied.

Mr Jones then suggested that he had heard Mr Ross shouting in the kitchen and that he had been saying he ‘would f****** kill them’ and ‘take their f****** eyes out’?

“Possibly,” Mr Middleton replied.

‘We just wanted to steal his drugs’

Brian McConnachie KC, defence counsel for Allan, asked Mr Middleton if Andrew Ross had been “excited” about going to steal drugs.

“He was up for it a little bit, yes,” he answered.

Mr McConnachie went on: “This was three drug-fuelled men attacking a house intent on carrying out a robbery?”

“Yes,” replied Mr Middleton.

“You were in there for eight minutes terrorising Luke Allan and his brother?” Mr McConnachie asked.

“No, I was searching for the drugs,” he replied.

“It must have been terrifying for them, two men bursting in, and armed?” Mr McConnachie said.

Mr Middleton said: “To a normal person, but they were drug dealers. We just wanted to steal his drugs.”

Brothers deny charges

Allan and Carlyle are each accused of pursuing Mr Ross, repeatedly striking him on the head and body with knives and murdering him.

Both are further accused of assaulting Mr Middleton to his severe injury by pursuing him and striking him on the body with a knife.

Allan faces three additional charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

It’s alleged he was concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis from a property on Ives Road property between January 1 2020 and February 5 2023.

He is also accused of possession of the class B drug methylmethcathinone – known as MCAT – on the date of Mr Ross’ alleged murder.

The trial, before Sheriff Graham Buchanan, continues.

More from Crime & Courts

Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man locked up after city centre kitchen knife threats
Longhaven road with vehicles.
Aberdeen man in court accused of 17 crimes after A90 police chase
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Men go on trial accused of murdering Peterhead dad Andrew Ross
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Elgin drunken lout locked up after lewd remarks to women
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Man charged after police chase on the A90 between Hatton and Ellon
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Community service for teen who violently assaulted man on ground in Aberdeen
Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Kinloss double rapist branded 'significant' danger to women
Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road, Peterhead.
Dons fan gets match ban lifted so he can take dementia suffering grandad to…