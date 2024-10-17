UNSOLD: Bids fly in for Dunain House – but auctioneer says ‘it’s worth more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UNSOLD: Bids fly in for Dunain House – but auctioneer says ‘it’s worth more’

The Highland property has lain in a state of ruin since the 2014 fire.

By Michelle Henderson
Wide view of the fire damaged Dunain House painted in white.
Dunain House has failed to sell at auction as bidders were unable to reach the £295,000 guide price. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A Highland mansion which was destroyed by a fire has failed to sell at auction.

Dunain House was bid for during a live-streamed auction hosted by SDL Property Auctions on behalf of Shepherd Commercial Surveyors.

Managing director Andrew Parker led proceedings, dropping the starting bid from £295,000 to £250,000.

Offers from multiple people began to roll in but failed to reach the original guide price.

Ultimately, the auctioneer opted not to sell the lot as he felt it was “worth more.”

Following the nail-biting auction, he said he’s sure the “truly fantastic” property will be “tied up in the next few days.”

He said: “I shall stop there then ladies and gentlemen because put quite simply it’s worth more.

“There are a number of you there, I’m not quite sure what you are hoping for because we are not even at the guide yet and as I said, there is mileage there.”

aerial shot of fire stricken Dunain House.
The Highland property has lain in a state of ruin since 2014. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

History of Dunain House

The Category “C” Listed building was featured alongside a host of properties and businesses, coming in 14th in the day’s line-up.

Surveyors promoted the hidden gem as a potential development opportunity, attracting widespread attention from buyers.

The Mid-18th century property was the home of Baillie of Dunain before being utilised in a hospital.

Located just off the A82 Inverness to Fort William Road around three miles southwest of Inverness, the property was extended in 1872 with side and rear additions made.

It has lain in a state of ruin since the devastating blaze in 2014, encased behind metal fencing.

The fire left the building structurally unsafe, and left to rack and ruin.

10 years on, the property was placed up for auction in a bid to breathe new life into the land.

