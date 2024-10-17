UNSOLD: Bids fly in for Dunain House – but auctioneer says ‘it’s worth more’

A Highland mansion which was destroyed by a fire has failed to sell at auction.

Dunain House was bid for during a live-streamed auction hosted by SDL Property Auctions on behalf of Shepherd Commercial Surveyors.

Managing director Andrew Parker led proceedings, dropping the starting bid from £295,000 to £250,000.

Offers from multiple people began to roll in but failed to reach the original guide price.

Ultimately, the auctioneer opted not to sell the lot as he felt it was “worth more.”

Following the nail-biting auction, he said he’s sure the “truly fantastic” property will be “tied up in the next few days.”

He said: “I shall stop there then ladies and gentlemen because put quite simply it’s worth more.

“There are a number of you there, I’m not quite sure what you are hoping for because we are not even at the guide yet and as I said, there is mileage there.”

History of Dunain House

The Category “C” Listed building was featured alongside a host of properties and businesses, coming in 14th in the day’s line-up.

Surveyors promoted the hidden gem as a potential development opportunity, attracting widespread attention from buyers.

The Mid-18th century property was the home of Baillie of Dunain before being utilised in a hospital.

Located just off the A82 Inverness to Fort William Road around three miles southwest of Inverness, the property was extended in 1872 with side and rear additions made.

It has lain in a state of ruin since the devastating blaze in 2014, encased behind metal fencing.

The fire left the building structurally unsafe, and left to rack and ruin.

10 years on, the property was placed up for auction in a bid to breathe new life into the land.