Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property

A car search in Aberdeen led officers a cocaine haul at a city centre property.

At around 2.15pm on Friday, October 18, a vehicle travelling along Belmont Road was stopped and searched by officers.

During the search, they found a quantity of cocaine.

Police said that further inquiries led to the search of a property on Holburn Street, where more of the Class A substance was found.

The cocaine seized has an estimated street value of £170,000.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, October 21.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality by disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances, preventing them from being circulated on the streets of Aberdeen and addressing the concerns of the local community.

“Information from the public is crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”