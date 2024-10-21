Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property

A man has been charged after officers also recovered drugs during a car search on Belmont Road.

By Ross Hempseed
The drugs were seized from a property on Holburn Street, however police haven't revealed which number. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The drugs were seized from a property on Holburn Street, however police haven't revealed which number. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A car search in Aberdeen led officers a cocaine haul at a city centre property.

At around 2.15pm on Friday, October 18, a vehicle travelling along Belmont Road was stopped and searched by officers.

During the search, they found a quantity of cocaine.

Police said that further inquiries led to the search of a property on Holburn Street, where more of the Class A substance was found.

The cocaine seized has an estimated street value of £170,000.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, October 21.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality by disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances, preventing them from being circulated on the streets of Aberdeen and addressing the concerns of the local community.

“Information from the public is crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

