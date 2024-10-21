‘We will not be moved’ say Balnagask Raac residents after homeowners vote to ignore Aberdeen City Council

Families in private Raac-affected Balnagask homes say they “will not be moved” following a vote to cease engagement with Aberdeen City Council.

The decision was made at a private meeting held in Torry’s White Cockade pub on Thursday October 17.

During the gathering a cohort of 70 Balnagask property owners voted on how to proceed now that ACC has appointed AtkinsRéalis to begin valuing their homes.

The process of putting a price on every one of the 138 privately owned properties is a necessary step in ACC voluntarily acquiring the homes.

500 properties – some housing council tenants – were deemed unsafe, due to risky aerated concrete known as Raac.

‘We won’t budge until we get fair valuations’ say homeowners

However, when the acquisition and demolition plan was announced, homeowners said “through no fault of their own” they face an uncertain future and financial hardship due to residing in council-built housing now deemed defective.

Residents, such as army veteran Charlie Walker, have repeatedly argued the scheme is deeply unfair and is causing huge anguish.

Of particular concern to families was the plan to offer market value for their homes “post-Raac”.

“We discussed our options and held a vote,” said Lynne Winstanley of the Torry Community Raac Campaign.

“The vast majority agreed to cease engagement with the voluntary acquisition process. We’ll come back to the table in the future. But only when we get written confirmation from ACC that the cost of making good the Raac panels will be disregarded in valuations.”

‘Valuation must take Raac into account,’ ACC insists

We asked Aberdeen City Council to comment on the homeowners’ pleas for pre-Raac valuations.

ACC reiterated plans to demolish were based on safety grounds. The local authority said the decision (to clear Balnagask of Raac housing) came after independent survey work, a detailed options appraisal, and extensive community engagement.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council agreed to purchase private properties by voluntary agreement to allow demolition to proceed safely and smoothly across the affected area.

“This was to be on the same basis as the compulsory purchase order process. As a result, the valuation should reflect the current condition of the property, including the fact the roof is constructed with Raac panels.

“Owners will be offered reasonable legal costs, and home loss and disturbance payments.”

‘We have to fight this,’ says Torry Raac campaigner Lynn

A homeowner herself, Lynn echoed the sentiments of her neighbours and fellow Balnagask residents. She described herself as “physically and emotionally drained.”

“But we have to fight it. It’s our homes, not just our buildings. And hopefully, we can set a precedent for other areas going through the same.

“We are upset. After being told it would be a personal process, we’re treated like we don’t matter. Every letter is to a generic ‘homeowner’. I’ll be honest it’s annoying and upsetting.”

Aberdeen City Council said: “At this initial stage, a general form of correspondence has been adopted. The Council continues to liaise closely with both council and private residents about all matters relating to Raac.”