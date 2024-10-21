‘We will not be moved’ say Balnagask Raac residents after homeowners vote to ignore Aberdeen City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We will not be moved’ say Balnagask Raac residents after homeowners vote to ignore Aberdeen City Council

A cohort of private owners are now freezing out ACC until valuation terms change.

Torry resident Dianne McDonald at a homeowner-led demonstration outside Aberdeen City Council offices.
By Lindsay Bruce

Families in private Raac-affected Balnagask homes say they “will not be moved” following a vote to cease engagement with Aberdeen City Council.

The decision was made at a private meeting held in Torry’s White Cockade pub on Thursday October 17.

During the gathering a cohort of 70 Balnagask property owners voted on how to proceed now that ACC has appointed AtkinsRéalis to begin valuing their homes.

The process of putting a price on every one of the 138 privately owned properties is a necessary step in ACC voluntarily acquiring the homes.

500 properties – some housing council tenants – were deemed unsafe, due to risky aerated concrete known as Raac. 

‘We won’t budge until we get fair valuations’ say homeowners

However, when the acquisition and demolition plan was announced, homeowners said “through no fault of their own” they face an uncertain future and financial hardship due to residing in council-built housing now deemed defective.

Residents, such as army veteran Charlie Walker, have repeatedly argued the scheme is deeply unfair and is causing huge anguish.

Heartbroken homeowner and army veteran Charlie Walker from Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Of particular concern to families was the plan to offer market value for their homes “post-Raac”.

“We discussed our options and held a vote,” said Lynne Winstanley of the Torry Community Raac Campaign.

“The vast majority agreed to cease engagement with the voluntary acquisition process. We’ll come back to the table in the future. But only when we get written confirmation from ACC that the cost of making good the Raac panels will be disregarded in valuations.”

‘Valuation must take Raac into account,’ ACC insists

We asked Aberdeen City Council to comment on the homeowners’ pleas for pre-Raac valuations.

ACC reiterated plans to demolish were based on safety grounds.  The local authority said the decision (to clear Balnagask of Raac housing) came after independent survey work, a detailed options appraisal, and extensive community engagement.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council agreed to purchase private properties by voluntary agreement to allow demolition to proceed safely and smoothly across the affected area.

Homes affected by Raac could be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Homes affected by Raac will be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“This was to be on the same basis as the compulsory purchase order process. As a result, the valuation should reflect the current condition of the property, including the fact the roof is constructed with Raac panels.

“Owners will be offered reasonable legal costs, and home loss and disturbance payments.”

‘We have to fight this,’ says Torry Raac campaigner Lynn

A homeowner herself, Lynn echoed the sentiments of her neighbours and fellow Balnagask residents.  She described herself as “physically and emotionally drained.”

“But we have to fight it. It’s our homes, not just our buildings. And hopefully, we can set a precedent for other areas going through the same.

Lynn Winstanley put her savings lump sum into a property now set to be knocked down.

“We are upset. After being told it would be a personal process, we’re treated like we don’t matter. Every letter is to a generic ‘homeowner’. I’ll be honest it’s annoying and upsetting.”

Aberdeen City Council said: “At this initial stage, a general form of correspondence has been adopted. The Council continues to liaise closely with both council and private residents about all matters relating to Raac.”

Conversation