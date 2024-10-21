Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven

Jordan Bourdet, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to the incident, which saw a fire rip through two vehicles on Woodcot Court, Stonehaven.

By David McPhee
Burnt out cars behind police tape
The burnt out cars in Woodcot Court, Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court accused of starting a blaze that destroyed two cars in Stonehaven last week.

Jordan Bourdet, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to the incident, which saw a fire rip through two vehicles on Woodcot Court in the town at about 4.30am last Friday

The cars – a white Ford Ka and a white Hyundai – were completely burnt out following an early-morning blaze.

Several fire crews attended the scene where they successfully extinguished the fire within 45 minutes.

It is understood no one was injured.

Two cars were burnt out on Woodcot Court, Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

Four charges

Bourdet, whose address was given as Warrington, England, made no plea when he appeared in court in relation to the matter.

He is facing a series of charges in relation to vandalism, recklessly destroying property and wilfully starting a fire.

The four charges allege that Bourdet wilfully destroyed property by vandalism, which can result in a prison sentence of between three and six months.

A second charge accuses him of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

Bourdet is additionally accused of a third charge of having a blade in his possession within a public area.

He also faces a fourth charge of wilful fire-raising.

Following his appearance in court, Bourdet was granted bail to appear again at a later date.

Video footage from the scene shows plumes of dark smoke and flames coming from the cars as firefighters worked to dampen the blaze.

Following the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Around 5.15am on Friday, October 18, we received a report of two cars on fire on Woodcot Court, Stonehaven.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.”

