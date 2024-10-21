Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven

A man has appeared in court accused of starting a blaze that destroyed two cars in Stonehaven last week.

Jordan Bourdet, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to the incident, which saw a fire rip through two vehicles on Woodcot Court in the town at about 4.30am last Friday

The cars – a white Ford Ka and a white Hyundai – were completely burnt out following an early-morning blaze.

Several fire crews attended the scene where they successfully extinguished the fire within 45 minutes.

It is understood no one was injured.

Four charges

Bourdet, whose address was given as Warrington, England, made no plea when he appeared in court in relation to the matter.

He is facing a series of charges in relation to vandalism, recklessly destroying property and wilfully starting a fire.

The four charges allege that Bourdet wilfully destroyed property by vandalism, which can result in a prison sentence of between three and six months.

A second charge accuses him of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

Bourdet is additionally accused of a third charge of having a blade in his possession within a public area.

He also faces a fourth charge of wilful fire-raising.

Following his appearance in court, Bourdet was granted bail to appear again at a later date.

Video footage from the scene shows plumes of dark smoke and flames coming from the cars as firefighters worked to dampen the blaze.

Following the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Around 5.15am on Friday, October 18, we received a report of two cars on fire on Woodcot Court, Stonehaven.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.”

