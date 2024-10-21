Hero passers-by tell of ‘terrifying’ moment they pulled child from waves at Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero passers-by tell of ‘terrifying’ moment they pulled child from waves at Aberdeen beach

The child fell into the sea in a 'freak accident' during Storm Ashley.

The hero helpers have told of the terrifying ordeal.
By Graham Fleming

Hero passers-by have told of the terrifying moment they saved a young boy after he got into difficulty in the water at Aberdeen beach.

The child fell into the sea in a ‘freak accident’ during 70mph Storm Ashley at around 4pm on Sunday.

Two adults and a child – understood to be a family – were taken to hospital after police, paramedics, the coastguard and RNLI volunteers were called to the scene.

It’s understood the child, believed to be around four years old, is recovering in hospital.

Police responded to the major incident at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrisk/DC Thomson

Alford man Adam Haworth was out for a walk when he spotted a commotion.

Mr Haworth, 37, said: “It was a bit of a blur to be honest. It happened so quickly.

“It was awful.

“I just got out of there as quickly as I could as a matter of privacy for the family – I didn’t do it for any pats on the back.

“I might have had a wee beer to myself at night just to calm myself down after everything – it’s great to hear that everything is okay.”

Adam dived in to help the youngster.

Katie Wright and her partner Phylip Ferrira helped administer first aid to the boy once he had reached dry land.

The Banchory mum-of-two said: “My partner just ran down there as quick as he could when someone shouted there was a boy in the water.

“The waves were too strong to put him on the beach, so he ran as fast as he could up the embankment and passed him to me.

“I just started thumping his back – he had taken on so much water.

“It was then that he started to cough and splutter.

“It was such a relief.”

Katie, left, pictured alongside partner Phylip.

She added: “It was the worst thing I had ever experienced. It was terrifying.”

The mum to a nine-year-old and an 8-month-old also explained how a video she watched about avoiding choking for toddlers helped her in the heat of the moment.

“It was just in that moment you had to react, seconds were going by like minutes and you just had to keep your head,” she continued.

“It was like in slow motion and the adrenaline kicks in.

“I’ve done some first aid training, and watched some videos about choking for babies.”

‘Unless you were there, don’t pass judgement’

She also hit out at “keyboard warriors” who have been trying to apportion blame online.

She has called for more sensitivity about the incident going forward, explaining: “This was a freak accident, and it involved a tiny little boy.

“Unless you were there you can’t pass down judgement.

“It’s easy to be a keyboard warrior. They’ve been through enough without all of that.”

Locals asked to be wary of ‘the power of water’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Sunday 20 October, 2024 we were called to a report of a man, woman and young boy in difficulty in the water at Aberdeen Beach.

“Officers attended along with the Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service, all three people are now safely out of the water and have been taken to hospital to be checked over.”

Police locked down the boulevard. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The coastguard has since urged locals to be wary of “the power of water”

Matt Atkinson, Divisional Commander said; ‘The power of water is often on show during storms, with winds whipping up the waves and tides, and powerful gusts bringing extra dangers.

“Storm surges can easily sweep a person off their feet and into difficulty, it really isn’t worth risking your life for a dramatic photograph or video.

“Please stay away from the water’s edge, avoid cliffs, keep off piers, jetties and harbour walls. If you can feel the spray, you’re too close.

“If you do see anyone in trouble at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’”

Conversation