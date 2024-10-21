Hero passers-by tell of ‘terrifying’ moment they pulled child from waves at Aberdeen beach

Hero passers-by have told of the terrifying moment they saved a young boy after he got into difficulty in the water at Aberdeen beach.

The child fell into the sea in a ‘freak accident’ during 70mph Storm Ashley at around 4pm on Sunday.

Two adults and a child – understood to be a family – were taken to hospital after police, paramedics, the coastguard and RNLI volunteers were called to the scene.

It’s understood the child, believed to be around four years old, is recovering in hospital.

Alford man Adam Haworth was out for a walk when he spotted a commotion.

Mr Haworth, 37, said: “It was a bit of a blur to be honest. It happened so quickly.

“It was awful.

“I just got out of there as quickly as I could as a matter of privacy for the family – I didn’t do it for any pats on the back.

“I might have had a wee beer to myself at night just to calm myself down after everything – it’s great to hear that everything is okay.”

Katie Wright and her partner Phylip Ferrira helped administer first aid to the boy once he had reached dry land.

The Banchory mum-of-two said: “My partner just ran down there as quick as he could when someone shouted there was a boy in the water.

“The waves were too strong to put him on the beach, so he ran as fast as he could up the embankment and passed him to me.

“I just started thumping his back – he had taken on so much water.

“It was then that he started to cough and splutter.

“It was such a relief.”

She added: “It was the worst thing I had ever experienced. It was terrifying.”

The mum to a nine-year-old and an 8-month-old also explained how a video she watched about avoiding choking for toddlers helped her in the heat of the moment.

“It was just in that moment you had to react, seconds were going by like minutes and you just had to keep your head,” she continued.

“It was like in slow motion and the adrenaline kicks in.

“I’ve done some first aid training, and watched some videos about choking for babies.”

‘Unless you were there, don’t pass judgement’

She also hit out at “keyboard warriors” who have been trying to apportion blame online.

She has called for more sensitivity about the incident going forward, explaining: “This was a freak accident, and it involved a tiny little boy.

“Unless you were there you can’t pass down judgement.

“It’s easy to be a keyboard warrior. They’ve been through enough without all of that.”

Locals asked to be wary of ‘the power of water’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Sunday 20 October, 2024 we were called to a report of a man, woman and young boy in difficulty in the water at Aberdeen Beach.

“Officers attended along with the Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service, all three people are now safely out of the water and have been taken to hospital to be checked over.”

The coastguard has since urged locals to be wary of “the power of water”

Matt Atkinson, Divisional Commander said; ‘The power of water is often on show during storms, with winds whipping up the waves and tides, and powerful gusts bringing extra dangers.

“Storm surges can easily sweep a person off their feet and into difficulty, it really isn’t worth risking your life for a dramatic photograph or video.

“Please stay away from the water’s edge, avoid cliffs, keep off piers, jetties and harbour walls. If you can feel the spray, you’re too close.

“If you do see anyone in trouble at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’”