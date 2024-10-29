Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe

Dominik Krogulek wanted to cooperate with police but was unable to due to his fear of needles, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A student tested positive for cannabis but failed to provide a blood sample for analysis due to his fear of needles, a court has heard.

Nicholas Krogulek initially cooperated with officers when they wanted to check his suitability to be in charge of a vehicle, submitting to a drug wipe test.

But he later failed to provide the blood sample, blaming this on a phobia of needles.

Krogulek appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of failing to provide a sample of blood on December 18 last year.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that, on that date, police attended at the campus of the University of the Highlands and Islands on another matter.

While there officer noted the accused and his vehicle and carried out routine checks.

The accused identified himself as the driver and cooperated with a drugs wipe test providing a specimen of saliva – which showed positive for cannabis.

Ms Ghafar said: “The accused stated that he had smoked cannabis in the morning and stated that he would be okay to drive.”

Krogulek was taken to the police station for further procedures to be conducted.

“The accused agreed to provide a specimen of blood but stated that he wished to speak to the nurse as he would not wish to have blood taken from his arm,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Shirley McKenna.

Student was ‘terrified’ of needles

She explained that Krogulek spoke to the nurse “at length” telling her he was “terrified”.

He said that he wanted to give the blood and believed he would be under the prescribed limit but was “too scared” before eventually withdrawing his consent stating that he had a “phobia of needles”

Solicitor John MacColl said his client was a biosciences student who also works as a cleaner.

He said Krogulek holds a provisional licence allowing him to operate a low cc motorcycle.

He said: “He was in charge of the motor vehicle.”

Student spent 45 minutes explaining his fear of needles

Mr MacColl explained that the 21-year-old had “come very close” to having a complete defence on the basis that he has a phobia of needles.

He explained: “He spent a good 45 minutes explaining to the nurse and the police officer that he was afraid of needles and asking if there was another way forward.

“The only time as an adult that he has had a needle stuck in his arm was during Covid.

“He managed with the help of numbing cream and some support to get the first jab – he did not manage the subsequent ones.”

Sheriff McKenna told Krogulek, of Cauldeen Road, Inverness: “In light of the circumstances I’m going to impose 10 penalty points.”

This resulted in the student being disqualified from driving for six months under the totting-up procedure, he was also fined £380.

