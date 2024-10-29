Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen will be confident – but not complacent – as they look to pile pressure on Rangers at Pittodrie

The Aberdeen players must believe they are as good as, if not better, than Rangers ahead of Wednesday’s Pittodrie showdown.

The two teams go head-to-head for the first time tomorrow when the Glasgow side visit Pittodrie and it is the team from Govan who are the ones feeling the heat in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons’ remarkable start to the season under Jimmy Thelin has given them a six-point lead on Rangers – and the Red Army are dreaming of seeing their side stretch the gap to nine points with another win.

Aberdeen certainly have the form and quality to do it, but Rangers, for all their inconsistency, remain a threat.

There’s no doubt a home win at Pittodrie would be yet another statement of intent from Aberdeen, but for all Rangers’ struggles this season, I do not expect any complacency from Thelin and his players.

Aberdeen have every reason to be confident heading into the game, however, it is dangerous to underestimate the Light Blues – who have shown what they can do in Europe.

What the Dons should be, though, is confident and unfazed by the challenge ahead of them.

After all, they have come back from 2-0 down to take a point at Celtic Park and they are level at the top of the table with Celtic on merit.

With another meeting with the Hoops to follow in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Saturday, this is another huge week for Aberdeen, but there is little doubt they are ready to meet every challenge coming their way.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin continues to find the answers

It has been remarkable just how the Thelin bandwagon has rolled on, game after game.

I’ve looked at some games and wondered if this would be the time the Dons slipped up, but whenever a question has been asked of him and his players, the Aberdeen manager has found the answer.

Saturday’s 1-0 win against Dundee United was the latest example of that, and once again the Dons passed their test with flying colours.

The first half had been a non-event with United nullifying the threat of the home side.

Thelin responded by tweaking his side and giving United new problems to answer.

The introduction of Shayden Morris down the right caused the Tangerines all sort of problems and United boss Jim Goodwin had to send reinforcements to deal with the threat of Morris.

That left Aberdeen more space to operate in and they made it count as Nicky Devlin got on the end of Gavin Molloy’s ball into the box to knock it back for another substitute Peter Ambrose to score the only goal of the game.

Players are all playing their part

Thelin will be thrilled to see more players stepping up to make their mark when called upon and the harmony at the club is impossible to ignore right now.

From the bench to the players on the pitch, everyone is positive and contributing and for a manager that’s a great place to be.

There are no murmurs of discontent – just players supporting one another and eager to do their part when called upon.

The Dons boss finds himself in the fortunate position of being able to rotate players knowing whoever comes in will make a contribution.

On Saturday, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson started the game on the bench, no doubt due to the manager having one eye on a huge week ahead against Rangers in the league then Celtic at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final on Saturday.

As another testing week begins, Aberdeen look ready.

Caley Thistle cannot lose faith

It has been the most testing of weeks in the history of Caley Thistle.

In the seven days since my last column, administration has been confirmed, the management team have been dismissed, five players have departed the club and a 15-point deduction has been applied in League One.

The fallout, predictably, was defeat at Dumbarton on Saturday.

With all the uncertainty at the club, and the possibility of further cost-cutting measures to come in the weeks ahead, I was not surprised to see the team lose.

For the Sons, Saturday was a cup final. As the nearest team to Inverness, who are now bottom of the division, they knew victory would give them a 15-point cushion.

With 25 games remaining, this will be a major test for Caley Thistle and the cards are stacked against them.

Their squad has been reduced and suspensions and injuries will make the job ahead a challenging one.

I noted, while Dumbarton had nine substitutes on Saturday, Caley Thistle could only muster five.

The Highlanders have been used to fighting against the odds in their 30-year history, and while this is undoubtedly their biggest fight yet, I’ll be rooting for them.

Home form will be key – with only two wins from their six home league matches so far they have to change that record significantly, starting with Saturday’s game against Kelty Hearts at Caledonian Stadium, if they are to have any hope of survival.

A huge week ahead for Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie will be thrilled at seeing his players’ powers of recovery in full flow as they got back to winning ways against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Following a hugely disappointing defeat at St Johnstone, the Staggies were up against it after going a goal behind at home to a Killie side with a spring in their step following their win against Rangers last week.

So credit where it’s due to County for fighting back to beat Killie and move up to seventh place in the Premiership.

Just seven points separate fifth-placed Motherwell from bottom side Hibernian, who visit the Global Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

If County can make it back-to-back home wins by beating the Hibees, it will set them up brilliantly for another vital game at St Mirren on Saturday.

As Aberdeen are showing at the top of the table, the impact of putting a few wins together is massive in what is shaping up to be an ultra-competitive division this season.