Exclusive: Soft sheriffs and poor policing allowed my brother’s Tillydrone high-rise death, says grieving sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Exclusive: Soft sheriffs and poor policing allowed my brother’s Tillydrone high-rise death, says grieving sister

Killer Lee Smith was twice released on bail weeks before he tortured Jamie Forbes and the police failed to respond to calls that could have saved the 37-year-old's life.

By Bryan Rutherford
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout

The heartbroken sister of a man who died after being tortured for two days in an Aberdeen high-rise today hit out at the police and sheriffs for “allowing” her brother to die.

Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, 35, told The Press and Journal of her “horror” at discovering that police had a window of SEVEN HOURS after the first 999 call to save her brother Jamie’s life.

Jamie Forbes, 37, plunged to his death from the 12th floor of Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone after suffering two days of barbaric violence and abuse at the hands of killer Lee Smith.

Earlier this week, at the High Court in Edinburgh, Smith pled guilty to holding Jamie against his will, repeatedly striking him with a hammer and kicking and punching him.

A timeline presented in court by the prosecutor Leanne McQuillan suggested that Police Scotland may have taken around two hours to respond to the first of multiple 999 calls from people who heard Jamie’s desperate screams for help.

Tillydrone incident outside block of flats.
The scene of Jamie Forbes’ fatal fall at Elphinstone Court, Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

When officers did eventually turn up, they searched the wrong floors of the tower block and told witnesses to “call back if the shouting started again”, Ms McQuillan told the court.

It also emerged that, despite a long criminal record stretching back to 2003 and multiple jail sentences for crimes of violence, Smith was roaming free on no less than two bail orders when he killed Jamie.

“I blame soft justice sheriffs and poor policing for allowing my brother’s death, Miss Forbes said, adding: “Now that some facts are out there, they’ve already proven I was right to be suspicious. The authorities failed Jamie.”

‘Officers searched wrong floors, gave up and left the scene’

In an exclusive interview, Jamie’s sister spoke of her ongoing 293-day-long fight to uncover the truth about her brother’s “devastating” death.

Smith, 37, had held his friend Jamie prisoner for two days inside the flat as part of a plan to force him to “atone” for stealing £40, the court heard earlier this week.

While Jamie was locked in between January 14 and 15 this year, he was battered by Smith who repeatedly punched, kicked and struck his victim with a hammer.

Jamie Forbes with his dog Pablo. Image: Family handout

Forensic evidence at the scene suggested the petrified hostage, who soiled himself during the traumatic ordeal, felt the only way he could escape was to jump out the window.

Miss Forbes said: “Over seven hours, there were so many reports of people hearing a man shouting for help and for the police, but what did officers do about it?

“They didn’t go door-to-door, level by level until they found my brother or gather information available to them at the scene to use it to narrow the search and find him.

“Instead, officers searched the wrong floors and then just gave up and left the scene.”

Unanswered questions surrounding timeline

Given the serious allegations, the Press and Journal asked Police Scotland to clarify the timing of the initial 999 call and when officers first arrived at the scene, but they declined.

A spokeswoman referred us to the police watchdog and Scotland’s prosecution service which both said the matter is “confidential” and still under investigation.

However, some light was shone on the incident’s handling when Ms McQuillan read out the case’s narrative at the High Court on Wednesday.

Ms McQuillan told the court that at 8.15am on January 15, a contractor working nearby heard a “male voice” shouting for the police.

He thought it was coming from between the 10th and 16th floors of Elphinstone Court, a block of flats in Tillydrone.

At the same time, a nearby resident also reported hearing a male repeatedly shouting for help but wasn’t sure where it came from and phoned 999.

The court heard that just after 10am, a resident on the 10th floor heard a male voice repeatedly shouting “please help me.”

He went onto his balcony to work out where the noise was coming from, couldn’t see anyone but believed it was coming from above.

Other residents heard Jamie Forbes’ cries for help

Two residents who lived directly above Lee Smith also heard shouting for help.

They looked down and saw the window below was open and saw a male shouting for help and the police.

A number of other witnesses saw a male at a window of the flat with blood on his face calling for help.

Even more calls were made to the police, Ms McQuillan said.

She explained: “Police officers attended and made door-to-door enquiries on the 6th, 7th and 8th floor but were not able to trace the source of the shouting.

“They left the locus advising the construction workers to call back if the shouting started again.”

In an earlier meeting between Jamie’s sister and the Crown Office, officials could not explain why the police had only searched three floors at least four storeys below where her brother was being kept against his will. Nor could they explain why officers left the scene without discovering the source of the screams.

Officials also could not confirm to Miss Forbes whether the witnesses who appeared in the best position to help the police trace Jamie’s location were among the 999 callers.

Dangerous violent criminal was walking the streets

When Smith pled guilty to Jamie’s culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, it was revealed he’d already been jailed three times before for violent crimes.

His two-decade-long criminal record included:

  • Shooting an Aberdeen bus driver with an airgun.
  • Hitting a pal’s head with a saucepan at least five times because he’d been locked out of his flat.
  • Attacking a stranger with a shovel when he wouldn’t give him a cigarette.
  • Beating a diabetic man unconscious on an Aberdeen street.

In December last year, the thug was roaming free on two bail orders in separate unrelated criminal court cases when he reoffended within less than a month, this time with deadly consequences at Jamie’s expense.

The two sheriffs responsible for bailing Smith were Sheriff Margaret Hodge and Sheriff Morag McLaughlin.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge, left, and Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, right. Images: Westwater Advocates website/DC Thomson

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin granted the bail order on a summary case concerning alleged housebreaking and vandalism that was called in court on December 29 2023.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge granted the bail order on a petition case concerning road traffic offences and possession of a knife that was called in court on December 18  2023.

In Sheriff Hodge’s case, Smith was bailed after stealing a Deliveroo driver’s car on Don Street, Aberdeen, around 11am on December 16 last year.

He drug-drove the black Vauxhall while double the cocaine limit, smashed into cars on Anderson Drive, and then sped off before the police caught up with Smith and found him to be carrying a lock knife.

For his drug-fuelled joyride, he was eventually sentenced to 26 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 25 months during a court hearing in September.

‘How could any sheriff think Lee Smith wouldn’t be a danger to the public?’

Miss Forbes said she felt incensed that Smith could be allowed to walk free.

“How could any right-minded sheriff think an out-of-control person like Lee Smith with his two-decade-long criminal record wouldn’t be a danger to other members of the public and thoughtlessly release him on bail?”

A spokeswoman for the Judicial Office for Scotland would not comment on specific cases.

However, she explained: “In considering whether or not to grant bail to an accused person in a particular case, members of the judiciary follow legal tests set by Parliament, taking into account any relevant previous convictions disclosed by the Crown, submissions by the defence and any objections raised by the Crown, who can put forward a case for bail being refused.

“Each case depends on the unique facts and circumstances prevailing at the time and the decision can be appealed by the Crown or the defence.”

Sister’s quest for the truth

Crown officials told Miss Forbes that, on all the evidence the police gathered while investigating her brother’s death, prosecutors could not prove that Smith had murdered Jamie.

However, they said there was enough evidence to support charging Smith with culpable homicide, which would still lay all the blame for Jamie’s death on Smith.

The officials added that Smith’s guilty plea to the lesser charge was also an acceptance that he was responsible for Jamie losing his life.

Ms McQuillan said that that bloodstaining on a curtain in a bedroom window and Jamie’s DNA on the window catch were consistent with the belief that he had jumped.

However, Miss Forbes told The Press and Journal she couldn’t accept the claim and complained about the “emotional rollercoaster” she’d been on to find out the truth.

Lyndsay-Anne Forbes previously held a protest at Marischal College in her fight for justice. Image: DC Thomson

“Jamie was at a window screaming for his life at least five hours before he fell. The Crown told me his fall was partially captured by a CCTV camera at 3.25pm.

“They also said that Lee Smith was found washing up in his flat when he was arrested by officers at 4.05pm. He’d been alone up there potentially cleaning for up to 40 minutes.

“I held my dead brother’s smashed-in hands at the funeral home. There is no way he could have got up to that window and jumped out of it.”

Miss Forbes also said that the authorities had told her for more than two months after her brother’s death that he was already dead before the fall, having suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries while still inside Smith’s flat.

“That’s what an early death certificate said, but then, after 10 weeks, the authorities told me Jamie was actually still alive when he fell and it was the fall that killed him.”

Drug-users spent three hours in flat where Jamie was trapped but were only treated as witnesses

Miss Forbes told The P&J she also had questions for two people – Szymon Strzelcyk and Cindy Alexander – who were confirmed to be in the flat with her stricken brother for around three hours but were only ever treated as witnesses, not accomplices.

Drug users Strzelcyk and Alexander had previously contacted Smith to ask him to assist them with sourcing a fix.

The pair entered Smith’s flat at 12.16pm on the day of Jamie’s death.

Strzelcyk and Alexander noticed that the front door handle did not look right – as if it had been reversed.

Ms McQuillan explained that the accused “told them he had reversed the lock on the front door to keep (Jamie) there.

“He also said he had ‘battered’ the deceased because of the stolen money.”

Jamie Forbes. Image: Family handout

Although the pair were aware of Smith’s brutal ill-treatment of his suffering prisoner, neither alerted the emergency services about Jamie’s plight during their visit of several hours.

When they decided to leave Smith’s flat, the accused told them he was going to keep Jamie for three days but less if he “atoned” for the stolen £40.

Strzelcyk and Alexander left the address and were seen to exit the lift at 3.13pm.

Jamie jumped to his death just 12 minutes after their departure.

Alexander later claimed in Facebook posts and messages seen by The Press and Journal that she had called the police after she left the flat.

Police watchdog report ‘confidential’

Police Scotland’s handling of the entire incident has been probed by the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).

The PIRC’s report was submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in June this year.

A COPFS spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report on the death of a 37-year-old man in Aberdeen on 15 January 2024.

“The investigation into the death is ongoing and significant developments will be shared with the family as the investigation continues.”

A potential future fatal accident inquiry into Jamie’s death could not be ruled out by the Crown Office official who explained that the current investigation forms part of the process for deciding whether to hold a court probe.

Miss Forbes said she would meet Police Scotland bosses in a meeting she claimed was scheduled for next month.

She also planned to stage a protest on the anniversary of Jamie’s death in the city centre of Aberdeen early next year.

Read more:

Killer imprisoned and tortured man to ‘atone’ for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge

 

Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Weekend court roll – a high-rise killer and drug-dealing chef
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Inverness women told officers: 'I'll find out who you love and kill them'
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Pathologist describes injuries to alleged Highland murder victim
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Obsessed ex-boyfriend threatened woman for months before violent home invasion
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Man arrested over stolen car after armed police carry out searches in Cove Bay
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Man in court after trying to burst into neighbour's home with hammer
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Callous carer who stole £3,000 from elderly man with dementia narrowly avoids prison
Convicted Aberdeen child rapist, John Raymond Taylor
Aberdeen child rapist jailed for 'appalling' historic sexual abuse
Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, right, has blasted authorities for failing to do enough to stop Lee Smith, left, from killing her brother Jamie, centre. Images: DC Thomson/family handout
Man jailed after he tried to rob Aberdeen mobile phone shop with antique knife
The High Court in Edinburgh
Alleged Highland slave did 'almost everything' for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims