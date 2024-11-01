Man arrested over stolen car after armed police carry out searches in Cove Bay

A man has been arrested after armed police responded to the theft of a car in Aberdeen.

It’s understood specialist officers were working in the Cove Bay area after the vehicle was taken from Bankhead Avenue in Bucksburn at around 10am.

The car was later tracked down and stopped on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don, where police arrested a 33-year-old man “in connection with numerous offences”.

It’s unclear what the offences are and how armed police searches in the Cove Bay area are linked to the Bucksburn theft.

Armed police searched Cove Bay for the car

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Friday, November 1, we received a report of a robbery at a garage and the theft of a car from the Bankhead Avenue area of Aberdeen.

“A thorough search was carried out and the vehicle was stopped on Ellon Road.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with numerous offences and enquiries remain ongoing.”