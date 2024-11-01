Man arrested over stolen car after armed police carry out searches in Cove Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested over stolen car after armed police carry out searches in Cove Bay

The car was taken from a garage at a property in Bucksburn.

By Ross Hempseed
Armed police searched the Cove Bay area after a car was stolen in Bucksburn (Stock image). Image: Shutterstock
A man has been arrested after armed police responded to the theft of a car in Aberdeen.

It’s understood specialist officers were working in the Cove Bay area after the vehicle was taken from Bankhead Avenue in Bucksburn at around 10am.

The car was later tracked down and stopped on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don, where police arrested a 33-year-old man “in connection with numerous offences”.

It’s unclear what the offences are and how armed police searches in the Cove Bay area are linked to the Bucksburn theft.

Armed police searched Cove Bay for the car

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Friday, November 1, we received a report of a robbery at a garage and the theft of a car from the Bankhead Avenue area of Aberdeen.

“A thorough search was carried out and the vehicle was stopped on Ellon Road.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with numerous offences and enquiries remain ongoing.”

