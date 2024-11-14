Elgin house set on fire in deliberate incident

A house was deliberately set on fire and a car stolen from it in Elgin yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the Sandy Road area of New Elgin at around 12.45pm yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene, with the fire being put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

No one was within the house at the time of the fire, while a Ford Fiesta (registration: GC14 LHG) – which was parked in the driveway of the house – was stolen, along with personal items from the New Elgin property.

Officers from Police Scotland are continuing to carry out door-to-door enquiries and are also gathering any relevant CCTV from in and around the area for any additional information it may provide.

Police looking for male suspect

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “We have established that the stolen car was driven down Sandy Road towards Springfield Road with a male driving and we are checking all relevant CCTV footage for any further sightings of the car as it is still to be traced.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sandy Road area at the time and saw a man acting suspiciously to contact us. I’d also appeal for anyone with recording equipment, such as dashcams and doorbell devices, to check the footage as it’s possible images could have been captured that would assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1470 of November 13, 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.