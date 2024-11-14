Elgin house set on fire in deliberate incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin house set on fire in deliberate incident

It happened yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon. Image: Tyler McNeill.
By Chris Cromar

A house was deliberately set on fire and a car stolen from it in Elgin yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the Sandy Road area of New Elgin at around 12.45pm yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene, with the fire being put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire engines were called to the scene. Image: Tyler McNeill.

No one was within the house at the time of the fire, while a Ford Fiesta (registration: GC14 LHG) – which was parked in the driveway of the house – was stolen, along with personal items from the New Elgin property.

Officers from Police Scotland are continuing to carry out door-to-door enquiries and are also gathering any relevant CCTV from in and around the area for any additional information it may provide.

Police looking for male suspect

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “We have established that the stolen car was driven down Sandy Road towards Springfield Road with a male driving and we are checking all relevant CCTV footage for any further sightings of the car as it is still to be traced.

Police are investigating the incident. Image: Tyler McNeill.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sandy Road area at the time and saw a man acting suspiciously to contact us. I’d also appeal for anyone with recording equipment, such as dashcams and doorbell devices, to check the footage as it’s possible images could have been captured that would assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1470 of November 13, 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

