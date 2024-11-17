Drunk Inverness woman bit police officer on the hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk Inverness woman bit police officer on the hand

The constable had approached Natalie Dyce after she shouted racial abuse at a group of people on the street, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Natalie Dyce appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A drunk woman bit a police officer on the hand, piercing the skin, a court in Inverness has heard.

Natalie Dyce was approached by constable after she shouted racially aggravated abuse at a group of people in the street.

Her solicitor told the court that Dyce “puts everything down to drink”.

Dyce, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the officer as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court it was around 11.20pm on November 18 last year when officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Church Street, Inverness.

‘Irate’ woman referenced skin colour

Ms Marshall said: “The accused was at the locus and appeared intoxicated and was acting in an irate manner, shouting and swearing.

“The accused was shouting ‘black b*******’ towards a group of persons, making clear reference to their skin colour.”

When officers attempted to intervene she bit one constable on his hand, piercing the skin.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Dyce, said: “She puts everything down to drink. She doesn’t offer that as an excuse.”

He told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Dyce had not been in trouble before or since and said: “She apologises for her behaviour”.

Sheriff Matheson fined Dyce, of Balvonie Brae, Inverness, £420.