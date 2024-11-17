Drunk Inverness woman bit police officer on the hand

A drunk woman bit a police officer on the hand, piercing the skin, a court in Inverness has heard.

Natalie Dyce was approached by constable after she shouted racially aggravated abuse at a group of people in the street.

Her solicitor told the court that Dyce “puts everything down to drink”.

Dyce, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the officer as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court it was around 11.20pm on November 18 last year when officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Church Street, Inverness.

‘Irate’ woman referenced skin colour

Ms Marshall said: “The accused was at the locus and appeared intoxicated and was acting in an irate manner, shouting and swearing.

“The accused was shouting ‘black b*******’ towards a group of persons, making clear reference to their skin colour.”

When officers attempted to intervene she bit one constable on his hand, piercing the skin.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Dyce, said: “She puts everything down to drink. She doesn’t offer that as an excuse.”

He told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Dyce had not been in trouble before or since and said: “She apologises for her behaviour”.

Sheriff Matheson fined Dyce, of Balvonie Brae, Inverness, £420.