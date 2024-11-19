Boy, 16, in the dock after child allegedly attacked with knife in Elgin

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court after a child was allegedly stabbed in the centre of Elgin.

The teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is alleged to have assaulted the 15-year-old boy to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

The youth appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court today facing the assault charge along with two other allegations that he had a bladed weapon in a public place.

Police and ambulance were called to the town’s High Street, close to North Street, at around 7.20pm on Saturday, November 17.

The casualty was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital after the incident but was later released.

Police at the time described the offence as an “attempted murder” although the 16-year-old has been charged with the lesser charge of assault to severe injury and to the danger of life.

The teenager made no plea during the appearance today, was committed for further examination and granted bail.

He will reappear in court at a later, undisclosed, date.