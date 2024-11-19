Traffic gridlocked northbound on A941 after incident near Craigellachie

A section of the A941 has become gridlocked after an incident near Craigellachie Bridge.

Commuters have reported waiting in long queues of traffic after the incident at around 5pm today.

AA has reported delays of around nine minutes on A941 northbound of Craigellachie Bridge.

It is understood that a lorry veered off the road north of Craigellachie Bridge.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.