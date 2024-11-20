Aberdonian brother of Suzy Lamplugh says books written by murder suspect could hold vital clue

The Aberdeen brother of ‘murder’ victim Suzy Lamplugh has revealed that a book written by the man thought to be her killer could hold the key to the entire case.

Granite City school technician Richard Lamplugh, 64, has come forward this week to urge police to look into the text by suspect John Cannan.

Cannan died in custody earlier this month.

He was serving a life sentence after killing another woman a year after Suzy was presumed dead.

The fresh plea has come in a bid to gain closure for the Lamplugh family.

Living in the north-east, Richard has expressed his desire to spread the ashes of his beloved late sister somewhere “close to his heart”.

His sibling, Suzy Lamplugh, was declared dead, presumed murdered, seven years after she vanished in London on July 28, 1986.

Police urged to look at private books for ‘murder’ clues

He has never once admitted guilt or assisted police in finding her, despite being often assumed to have murdered Suzy.

Now, Richard has urged police to look into a book he wrote while imprisoned in the hope of finding a new clue to her whereabouts.

Dad of two Richard said: “I gather that he was writing books in prison.

“Maybe someone could read them and have a look at it.

“But it won’t be me… There’s a lingering hope that maybe he left a hidden message or a note that would give a clue about what happened to Suze.”

The only other clue to Suzy’s whereabouts is an appointment in her diary.

The note shows a “Mr Kipper” around a house in Fulham, southwest London on the day of her disappearance.

The 25-year-old’s car was found near the property with the keys still in the ignition near the home by police.

Suzy Lamplugh ‘would’ve been great mum’

It wasn’t until 1987 until Cannan was arrested for an unrelated crime involving the murder of factory manager Shirley Banks.

While serving life for Shirley’s murder he was linked to Suzy’s death but never charged.

Richard, who was in his late twenties at the time, said: “The thing that makes me sad… I felt I was quite close to Suze.

“The one thing I do miss is that it would have been lovely to know what her family was like.

“She’d be a lovely mum. She was quite a mother duck, gentle. She had that warm nature.”

However, her death inspired the creation of Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which encourages personal safety for women and girls, which carries on to this day.