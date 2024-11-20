Aberdonian brother of Suzy Lamplugh says books written by murder suspect could hold vital clue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdonian brother of Suzy Lamplugh says books written by murder suspect could hold vital clue

Granite City school technician Richard Lamplugh, 64, is hoping to scatter her ashes in a place "close to his heart".

By Graham Fleming
A book written in prison could hold the key to Suzy's murder. Image: Channel 5
The Aberdeen brother of  ‘murder’ victim Suzy Lamplugh has revealed that a book written by the man thought to be her killer could hold the key to the entire case.

Granite City school technician Richard Lamplugh, 64, has come forward this week to urge police to look into the text by suspect John Cannan.

Cannan died in custody earlier this month.

He was serving a life sentence after killing another woman a year after Suzy was presumed dead.

The fresh plea has come in a bid to gain closure for the Lamplugh family.

Suzy’s brother Richard says clues to her death could be found in a personal book written by her presumed ‘killer’.

Living in the north-east, Richard has expressed his desire to spread the ashes of his beloved late sister somewhere “close to his heart”.

His sibling, Suzy Lamplugh, was declared dead, presumed murdered, seven years after she vanished in London on July 28, 1986.

Police urged to look at private books for ‘murder’ clues

He has never once admitted guilt or assisted police in finding her, despite being often assumed to have murdered Suzy.

Now, Richard has urged police to look into a book he wrote while imprisoned in the hope of finding a new clue to her whereabouts.

Dad of two Richard said: “I gather that he was writing books in prison.

“Maybe someone could read them and have a look at it.

Richard Lamplugh wants to spread Suzy’s ashes in a “meaningful place.” Image: Kami Thomson

“But it won’t be me… There’s a lingering hope that maybe he left a hidden message or a note that would give a clue about what happened to Suze.”

The only other clue to Suzy’s whereabouts is an appointment in her diary.

The note shows a “Mr Kipper” around a house in Fulham, southwest London on the day of her disappearance.

The 25-year-old’s car was found near the property with the keys still in the ignition near the home by police.

Suzy Lamplugh ‘would’ve been great mum’

It wasn’t until 1987 until Cannan was arrested for an unrelated crime involving the murder of factory manager Shirley Banks.

While serving life for Shirley’s murder he was linked to Suzy’s death but never charged.

Richard, who was in his late twenties at the time, said: “The thing that makes me sad… I felt I was quite close to Suze.

“The one thing I do miss is that it would have been lovely to know what her family was like.

“She’d be a lovely mum. She was quite a mother duck, gentle. She had that warm nature.”

However, her death inspired the creation of Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which encourages personal safety for women and girls, which carries on to this day.