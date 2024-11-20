It’s official – Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is the king of subs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

It’s official – Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is the king of subs

The Dons have scored more goals from substitutes than any other team in the Scottish top flight.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
By Danny Law

Aberdeen have scored more goals from their substitutes than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Dons have scored eight goals from substitutes during their opening 11 league games so far this season.

This is three more than Celtic and Hibernian who have both managed five, although Hibs have played one game more than Aberdeen and the Hoops.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is proving to have the Midas touch when it comes to substitutions.

Substitutes have scored for the Dons in their previous five games.

Ante Palaversa came off the bench to score the winner in last month’s 3-2 victory against Hearts.

Ester Sokler scored after coming on as a half-time substitute against Celtic in the 2-2 draw, while Peter Ambrose had only been on the park two minutes when he netted a late winner in the 1-0 win against Dundee United.

The Dons are top of the charts for goals by substitutes in Scottish Premiership. Image: DC Thomson.

Shayden Morris was the inspired change when he came on to score the decisive goal in the 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.

And in Aberdeen’s most recent game – the 4-1 victory against Dundee – Vicente Besuijen and Kevin Nisbet both hit the back of the net after being introduced to proceedings.

Earlier in the season, Besuijen scored as a substitute in the 3-1 win against St Mirren in the second league match of the season, while Nisbet hit a late winner against Ross County on August 31.

Rangers and Ross County have scored the fewest goals from substitutes this season with only one goal each.

County’s only goal from the bench came from Alex Samuel who scored in the 3-3 draw with St Johnstone on September 21 after replacing Noah Chilvers.

Hearts have four goals through substitutes, while Motherwell, Kilmarnock and St Mirren all have three.

St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United have all scored two goals through substitutes.

