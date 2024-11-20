It’s official – Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is the king of subs

Aberdeen have scored more goals from their substitutes than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Dons have scored eight goals from substitutes during their opening 11 league games so far this season.

This is three more than Celtic and Hibernian who have both managed five, although Hibs have played one game more than Aberdeen and the Hoops.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is proving to have the Midas touch when it comes to substitutions.

Substitutes have scored for the Dons in their previous five games.

Ante Palaversa came off the bench to score the winner in last month’s 3-2 victory against Hearts.

Ester Sokler scored after coming on as a half-time substitute against Celtic in the 2-2 draw, while Peter Ambrose had only been on the park two minutes when he netted a late winner in the 1-0 win against Dundee United.

Shayden Morris was the inspired change when he came on to score the decisive goal in the 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.

And in Aberdeen’s most recent game – the 4-1 victory against Dundee – Vicente Besuijen and Kevin Nisbet both hit the back of the net after being introduced to proceedings.

Earlier in the season, Besuijen scored as a substitute in the 3-1 win against St Mirren in the second league match of the season, while Nisbet hit a late winner against Ross County on August 31.

Rangers and Ross County have scored the fewest goals from substitutes this season with only one goal each.

County’s only goal from the bench came from Alex Samuel who scored in the 3-3 draw with St Johnstone on September 21 after replacing Noah Chilvers.

Hearts have four goals through substitutes, while Motherwell, Kilmarnock and St Mirren all have three.

St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United have all scored two goals through substitutes.