Aberdeen restaurant boss denies stealing furniture from city centre premises

The boss of a former Aberdeen Indian restaurant has denied breaking into the premises and stealing items of furniture.

Ahad Shiek is alleged to have broken into Nazma Tandoori on Bridge Street overnight on May 8 last year.

The 67-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to deny the charge and a trial will take place next month.

Alleged theft

Shiek, of Ellon Road, Aberdeen, is alleged to have stolen a quantity of furniture, fixtures and fittings from the Bridge Street premises, which court papers state is owned by Chas Shiekh.

David Sutherland, Shiek’s defence solicitor, said his client maintained his innocence and added: “The items recovered belong to him, not the complainer.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark asked if there was a list of all the furniture within the court papers, Mr Sutherland replied: “Yes, we have the entire contents listed.”

The trial date has been fixed for December 18 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.