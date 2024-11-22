‘This was just cruelty’: Sheriff blasts carer who filmed herself threatening vulnerable OAP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

‘This was just cruelty’: Sheriff blasts carer who filmed herself threatening vulnerable OAP

Shannon Ashley Anderson appeared for sentencing having previously admitted ill-treating 79-year-old dementia sufferer William Maguire.

By Jenni Gee
Shannon Ashley Anderson targeted 79-year-old William Maguire. Image DC Thomson
Shannon Ashley Anderson targeted 79-year-old William Maguire. Image DC Thomson

A former care worker who filmed herself crawling into a vulnerable pensioner’s room and threatening him has been told: “This was just cruelty.”

Shannon Ashley Anderson targeted William Maguire at Fodderty House Care Home in Dingwall, telling him: “I’ll gut you like a pig.”

She appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting the 79-year-old.

The previous hearing was shown a video clip, shot on Anderson’s mobile phone, which captured her crawling across the floor of his room before startling him.

Care worker’s chilling threat

Mr Maguire – who has since passed away – looked visibly distressed as the care worker recorded herself growling the chilling threat.

At that calling of the case, fiscal depute David Morton told the court that at the time of the offence – on September 22 last year –  Anderson was employed as a care assistant at the facility.

He said Mr Maguire was “a vulnerable adult” with vascular dementia who was disabled on the right-hand side of his body due to a stroke.

William Maguire was targeted by then-carer Shannon Ashley Anderson.

Mr Morton told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “The circumstances are somewhat odd.

“During the course of a night shift, Miss Anderson has videoed herself using her mobile phone acting in the manner libelled – entering his room, crawling towards his bed and thereafter touching and pinching his face as indicated.”

The court heard that Anderson had sent the video via social media to another member of staff, who had alerted others.

Before playing the video to the court, Mr Morton said: “The video captures the nature of the charge and brings it to life in a way that my verbal narrative could not.”

Carer crawled into pensioner’s room

In it, Anderson could be seen crawling along the floor into the elderly resident’s room, before startling him, pinching his face, and growling the threat.

Mr Morton told the sheriff: “It can be heard on the video, for the avoidance of doubt, ‘I’ll gut you like a pig’.”

At a sentencing hearing, Anderson’s solicitor Graham Mann said his client had some health issues and a “troubled past”.

He said she had been left anxious as a consequence of “the attention drawn” to the case, but conceded: “It was obviously a troubling case.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Anderson: “It is a troubling case. This was just cruelty.

“You were a person responsible for caring for a very vulnerable individual – what you did was appalling and difficult to watch.”

‘You should feel ashamed’

Referencing a pre-sentencing report the sheriff said: “It says that you are ashamed. You should feel ashamed because this was an awful thing to do to somebody.”

Noting that the report indicated Anderson had shown “genuine remorse” and “taken responsibility” for her actions, Sheriff MacDonald placed her on a structured deferred sentence for three months.

She told Anderson, of West Drive, Dingwall, that was three months during which she would need to “take up social work help to try to understand the effects of your behaviour on others and to try to prevent you from behaving in this way in the future.”

The case will call again in February.

After the last calling of the case, Serena Fergusson, the manager of Fodderty House care home, said: “We were devastated for our resident and his family, because it happened, and it happened whilst in our care in our premises.

“Immediately it was brought to my attention the person concerned was suspended and consequentially dismissed. I alerted the Care Inspectorate and sought their guidance and support.

“I liaised with the family and we have dealt with this together.”

 