Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to embrace pressure of crunch Premiership fixture run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to embrace pressure of crunch Premiership fixture run

Aberdeen face three away matches in eight days against St Mirren, Hibs and Hearts, before a Pittodrie clash against Celtic on December 4.

By Sean Wallace
Attacker Duk (L) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024, Image: SNS
Attacker Duk (L) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024, Image: SNS.

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged Aberdeen to embrace the pressure during a crunch run of Premiership fixtures.

The Dons have shaken up the Scottish football status quo with a sensational 11-game unbeaten start to the league campaign, with 10 wins.

Thelin’s in-form Reds have kept the pressure on Celtic and are level on points at the top of the table with the defending Premiership champions.

Aberdeen’s unbeaten form will be tested in a tough run of fixtures, starting with an away triple-header across just eight days.

The Reds kick-start their away days with a clash at St Mirren on Saturday, before facing Hibs and Hearts in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen then host Celtic in a top-of-the-table showdown under the lights Pittodrie on Wednesday, December 4.

As wintry weather grips Scotland, the Dons boss is confident his team can handle the heat of a make or break run of fixtures.

Manager Jimmy Thelin (centre) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024,. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “We always have pressure in some way and it’s the way of football.

“I think that’s a good thing.

“It is a part of competition and it is not a pressure that we feel is negative.”

‘You learn to know your players’

Thelin has successfully used substitutions this season with many coming off the bench to make game-changing contributions.

That was the case in the 4-1 win against Dundee prior to the international break.

Striker Kevin Nisbet and Vicente Besuijen came off the bench in the second half and both scored.

Thelin accepts he will have to utilise the full depth of his squad during the run of four matches in only 11 days.

Vicente Besuijen (L) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen (L) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “You learn to know your players and how they can cope with this intensity.

“That’s why you have a squad.

“We have a good squad and players with different qualities.

“However, we always try to be game by game.

“We’re also going to play against different opponents.

“So we have to find a solution to win that specific game with the different qualities the players have.”

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Shayden Morris during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. We(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Shayden Morris during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024, Image: SNS.

Thelin ice cool amid winter blast

Aberdeen has been battered by snow and sub zero temperatures this week.

However, Thelin says the adverse weather did not dent preparations for the clash against St Mirren.

Dimitar Mitov (L) and Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov (L) and Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS.

He said: “The staff here have done really well and there has been no interruption in the training as the pitches are really good.

“We were able to prepare as usual and have good sessions, even if there was snow and wind.”

Midfielder Dante Polvara to end four-month injury nightmare

American midfielder Dante Polvara will return from a four-month injury layoff against St Mirren.

Polvara suffered a hamstring tear during pre-season training in July that required surgery.

The game in Paisley against St Mirren will be the first time the 24-year-old has been available for a match-day squad under Thelin.

MidfielderDante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS
MidfielderDante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Dante is back in the squad.

“Dante has trained well and it is good to have his quality.

“We will travel with a 21-player squad so let’s see which ones we choose in the last call.

“Now we have a quite intense period, so it’s good to have as many players as possible available.

“And they have also different qualities and to keep the intensity high inside the team, and make some changes when we can.”

Jamie McGrath during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS.

Midfield duo set to return to action

Midfielder  Jamie McGrath is also set to return after missing the win against Dundee having undergone minor facial surgery.

The surgery was required to fix an issue after McGrath suffered a clash of heads with Ross County goalkeeper Kacper Lopata in a 1-0 away win on August 31.

McGrath was forced off in the first half in Dingwall and taken straight to hospital.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen will also return after missing the Dundee clash due to illness.

Attacker Pape Gueye is sidelined until early in the new year with a quad muscle tear.

Sivert Hiltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS
Sivert Hiltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Angus (MacDonald) has a small issue so he won’t be in the squad.

“Otherwise everybody is available, except Pape.”

Conversation