Careless young drink-driver caused crash on Highland road

A careless drink-driver caused a crash on a Highland road just months after passing his test.

Fergus Sherlock was more than double the limit when he attempted an “ill-advised” overtake on the A95 at its junction with the B9152, near Granish.

No one was injured in the collision but a sheriff told Sherlock: “You are very lucky that this accident wasn’t more serious.”

Sherlock, 18, appeared before Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to admit charges of drink-driving and careless driving relating to the incident on August 2 of this year.

An ‘ill-advised overtaking manoeuvre’

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was around 4.20am that the driver of a vehicle carrying workers to a shopfitting job moved into the filter lane of the A95, indicating to make a right turn towards the A9.

He said: “As he began the manoeuvre it appeared clear to him. Unfortunately Mr Sherlock was undertaking a perhaps ill-advised overtaking manoeuvre – there was a collision.”

Mr Morton said both vehicles stopped and police were called.

“As Mr Sherlock had been involved in a road traffic collision he was required to provide a specimen of breath,” Mr Morton said.

“He cooperated fully, but did provide a positive reading.”

Sherlock was taken to Raigmore Hospital to be checked over and when his breath was tested at the police station at 9.34am he provided a reading of 51 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

‘You are very lucky’

Solicitor John MacColl, for Sherlock, said his client was a student reading for a degree in international business at Herriot Watt University.

He said: “He had been out with friends and had consumed an amount of alcohol the night before. He hadn’t had a drink for a number of hours and considered he might be alright to drive.

“He did carry out the start of an overtaking manoeuvre – unfortunately for him the car in front turned to the right, into his path.”

Sheriff MacDonald told Sherlock: “You are a young driver and inexperienced when this happened – this is why people shouldn’t drink and drive because their judgment is impaired and accidents happen.

“You are very lucky that this accident wasn’t more serious.”

The sheriff noted that Sherlock had passed his test only months before the collision and, banning him from the roads for a year, she told him. “You are back to square one.”

The sheriff also fined Sherlock, of Dunachton Road, Kincraig, £500