Aberdeen childcare worker struck off after ‘sexually assaulting’ young girl in his care

An Aberdeen children and young people’s worker has been struck off after sexually assaulting a young person in his care.

Bradley McWilliams was based in Aberdeen and working at a residential children’s home at the time of his offences.

According to a newly released report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), McWilliams was convicted of sexual crimes at Aberdeen Sheriff Court back in May this year.

The SSSC report states McWilliams was convicted under Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act, relating to non-consensual sexual activity.

He was also convicted under Section 42, which relates to “sexual abuse of trust”. The incidents took place during his time as a residential childcare worker.

In an SSSC report just published, the watchdog said: “You committed an offence by engaging in sexual activity with a young person under the age of 18 years old when you were in a position of trust towards them in your role as a residential childcare worker.

“You have also been convicted of sexually assaulting another young person in your care by touching her inappropriately.

“Behaving in a sexually abusive manner towards a young person in your care is highly likely to cause serious harm and is conduct that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.”

Bradley McWilliams convicted of sexual offences in Aberdeen

The SSSC panel also noted that Mr McWilliam’s behaviour was “extremely serious” and “repeated on various occasions over a sustained period”.

It was “highly concerning” that Mr McWilliams abused his position of trust, given young people at the home are in a “vulnerable position”.

The panel also stated there was “significant public interest in taking action to mark

your behaviour as being completely unacceptable”.

“A social services worker should not abuse or harm individuals who

they have been trusted to support,” the panel said.

Therefore the SSSC decided due to Mr McWilliam’s behaviour and his criminal conviction, the only suitable sanction was to be removed from the SSSC register with immediate effect.