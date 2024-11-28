Brenda Page’s murderer fails in latest bid to clear name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Brenda Page’s murderer fails in latest bid to clear name

Christopher Harrisson, 82, is appealing his conviction for murdering his ex-wife in 1978.

By James Mulholland
Brenda Page and ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson.
Lawyers for the man who murdered Aberdeen scientist Brenda Page have failed to convince judges to give them more time to prepare his appeal against conviction and sentence.

Christopher Harrisson, Brenda’s ex-husband, instructed his advocate Gordon Jackson KC to address the Court of Criminal Appeal today.

Mr Jackson told judges Lady Wise, Lord Armstrong and Lord Beckett for an extension to the time they have to prepare their case.

Mr Harrisson, 82, is serving life for the murder of Brenda, who was 32 when she lost her life in Aberdeen in July 1978.

The retired research scientist carried out the horrifying assault just one year after he and Brenda were divorced.

A court heard how her body was found on her blood-stained bed.

Christopher Harrisson in the dock during his murder trial. Image: Firecrest Films

Harrisson believes he is the victim of a miscarriage of justice and is seeking the appeal court to overturn his conviction for murder. 

In the event of appeal judges refusing the conviction appeal, Mr Jackson would seek for Harrisson’s minimum 20-year term to be reduced.

On Thursday, appeal judges refused to grant the request made for Mr Jackson. They said his request was “incompetent.”

Mr Jackson was appealing against a decision made earlier by judge Lord Doherty – the appeal judges found that Harrisson’s lawyers did not appeal Lord Doherty’s decisoin within a time limit set down by the court.

Harrison was convicted following a 10-day trial at the High Court in Aberdeen – a jury of eight men and seven women took two and a half hours to reach their verdict.

Judge Lord Richardson told Harrisson, who has no previous convictions, he had carried out a “sustained and vicious” attack.

Christopher Harrisson’s mugshot after he was first arrested back in the 1970s. Image: The Crown Office

Lord Richardson said that as a result of a “senseless act of violence” Dr Page’s life had come to a “brutal and premature end” and her potential was left unrealised.

The two young scientists had married in 1972. Their divorce was granted in October 1977.

Dr Page also took out an interdict to keep her ex-husband away from her.

He had been apprehended in the hours after the 1978 murder and interviewed, and a report was submitted to prosecutors.

Brenda Page. Image: DC Thomson

However, it was decided there was insufficient evidence to take him to court at the time.

It was not until 37 years later in 2015 that the case was re-investigated.

Witnesses were re-interviewed and numerous different forensic organisations were able to analyse the DNA available.

Harrisson will now ask the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Review Commission to look at the case.