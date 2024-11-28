How an Inverness couple are making a business out of whisky – with bottles worth as much as £20k

Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city, one of the Highland’s most unique collections of rare and exclusive whisky is housed.

Grand Drams is run by couple Beau Wallace and Jane Manson, who have built two Inverness-based businesses on their passion for a single malt.

The latest retail outlet will now begin to offer tasting and sampling sessions as part of their “in-depth” whisky experience.

From grain to glass

Jane grew up on her family’s farm on the Black Isle.

“We grew a lot of malt and barley, which ended up in the likes of Macallan and Dalmore. I absolutely love the industry.”

Both Jane and Beau , fuelled by their own collections of whisky, developed an online whisky auction site and held their first auction in spring 2019.

Sales have included the oldest ever bottle of Macallan and spirits salvaged from the wrecked SS Politician featured in the Whisky Galore films.

Their success has led them to open a second business, Grand Drams, a “premium boutique outlet” specialising in the sale of unique and exclusive whisky.

“It’s a sweetie shop for whisky enthusiasts”

Both businesses are run together by a team of five, who are based in a quirky retail space with off-street parking on residential Old Edinburgh Road.

The interior surrounds visitors with a wide variety of whiskies on all sides, which Beau and Jane help guide customers through.

“We treat it like a retail experience”, said Beau. “You’ve got anything from £100 a bottle to £20,000 a bottle.

“[Grand Drams] is for tourists and locals to come in and see our stock.

“It’s on site, and you can touch it, feel it, drink it.”

“It’s a sweetie shop for whisky enthusiasts.”

A personal touch

Beau and Jane are excited to add some personality into whisky shopping, which has been harder to do with the online auction.

Jane said: “It was lovely having some of our auction customers come and collect their bottles in person from us.

“People have been very complimentary.”

They are always sourcing unique malts, which has customers coming from all over the world to acquire them.

Beau added: “It’s a rotating stock, that’s what is great about it because the people come in and they will take five or six bottles at a time.”

“You have to fill it up again – it’s replenished all the time.”

Council gives green light for tastings

Highland Council recently approved licensing changes for the couple to hold whisky tasting and sampling sessions.

Beau ran through what a “tailored” tasting session with Grand Drams would look like.

“It’s a maximum of four people, and a more in-depth delve into whisky. It’s not a £20 or £30 pound tasting.

“Tastings are likely to start at about £150-200 a head, and the liquid that you will be trying is from places like Millburn or Glen Mhor.

“It’s distilleries that are no more. These are closed distilleries from Inverness… you are tasting history.”

Beau assures guests can “name it and we’ll be able to do it”.

What’s next for Grand Drams?

Beau and Jane feel they are in a good place, and next year is looking “really exciting.”

Jane said: “We’re looking forward to having the tasting established.”

They also own a number of private casks, which will be released next year.

Beau said: “We’re trying to bring the personal touch to it. I don’t want anyone in Inverness thinking I can’t give them a phone, or I can’t pop in and see them.

“By all means pop in and see us – just let us know when you’re coming!”

“We just want to be the main place for people to come… people from all walks of life.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Read more