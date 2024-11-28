How an Inverness couple are making a business out of whisky – with bottles worth as much as £20k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How an Inverness couple are making a business out of whisky – with bottles worth as much as £20k

Customers will now be able to get their nose into a selection of rare worldwide whiskies after council approval.

Beau Wallace with his partner Jane Manson, owners of Grand Drams on Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness with some of their extensive whisky collections. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Beau Wallace with his partner Jane Manson, owners of Grand Drams on Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness with some of their extensive whisky collections. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter

Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city, one of the Highland’s most unique collections of rare and exclusive whisky is housed.

Grand Drams is run by couple Beau Wallace and Jane Manson, who have built two Inverness-based businesses on their passion for a single malt.

The latest retail outlet will now begin to offer tasting and sampling sessions as part of their “in-depth” whisky experience.

Grand Drams have over 200 different whiskies on the shelves of their store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

From grain to glass

Jane grew up on her family’s farm on the Black Isle.

“We grew a lot of malt and barley, which ended up in the likes of Macallan and Dalmore. I absolutely love the industry.”

Both Jane and Beau , fuelled by their own collections of whisky, developed an online whisky auction site and held their first auction in spring 2019.

Sales have included the oldest ever bottle of Macallan and spirits salvaged from the wrecked SS Politician featured in the Whisky Galore films.

Their success has led them to open a second business, Grand Drams, a “premium boutique outlet” specialising in the sale of unique and exclusive whisky.

Many of the whiskies are sourced from different countries all over the world.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It’s a sweetie shop for whisky enthusiasts”

Both businesses are run together by a team of five, who are based in a quirky retail space with off-street parking on residential Old Edinburgh Road.

The interior surrounds visitors with a wide variety of whiskies on all sides, which Beau and Jane help guide customers through.

“We treat it like a retail experience”, said Beau. “You’ve got anything from £100 a bottle to £20,000 a bottle.

“[Grand Drams] is for tourists and locals to come in and see our stock.

“It’s on site, and you can touch it, feel it, drink it.”

“It’s a sweetie shop for whisky enthusiasts.”

The stock includes whisky distilled in the 1960s with low bottle production. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A personal touch

Beau and Jane are excited to add some personality into whisky shopping, which has been harder to do with the online auction.

Jane said: “It was lovely having some of our auction customers come and collect their bottles in person from us.

“People have been very complimentary.”

They are always sourcing unique malts, which has customers coming from all over the world to acquire them.

Beau added: “It’s a rotating stock, that’s what is great about it because the people come in and they will take five or six bottles at a time.”

“You have to fill it up again – it’s replenished all the time.”

Beau Wallace says he looks forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike to taste at Grand Drams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Council gives green light for tastings

Highland Council recently approved licensing changes for the couple to hold whisky tasting and sampling sessions.

Beau ran through what a “tailored” tasting session with Grand Drams would look like.

“It’s a maximum of four people, and a more in-depth delve into whisky. It’s not a £20 or £30 pound tasting.

“Tastings are likely to start at about £150-200 a head, and the liquid that you will be trying is from places like Millburn or Glen Mhor.

“It’s distilleries that are no more. These are closed distilleries from Inverness… you are tasting history.”

Beau assures guests can “name it and we’ll be able to do it”.

Beau and Jane say off the street parking and being further out of the city is a benefit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

What’s next for Grand Drams?

Beau and Jane feel they are in a good place, and next year is looking “really exciting.”

Jane said: “We’re looking forward to having the tasting established.”

They also own a number of private casks, which will be released next year.

Grand Drams will have their name on several new whiskies next year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Beau said: “We’re trying to bring the personal touch to it. I don’t want anyone in Inverness thinking I can’t give them a phone, or I can’t pop in and see them.

“By all means pop in and see us – just let us know when you’re coming!”

“We just want to be the main place for people to come… people from all walks of life.”

