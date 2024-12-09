Fochabers ex-soldier who secretly photographed child under table placed on supervision

A former soldier had been placed on supervision after placing a camera under a table so he could photograph a young girl’s underwear.

James Milton had been previously convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

When Milton admitted the voyeurism offence the court heard it came to light at the same time as those he had previously been convicted of.

Milton, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having pleg guilty to the most recent charge on November 4.

Previous investigation uncovered crime

At that hearing Sheriff David Harvie asked defence solicitor John MacColl if this offence was discovered by the same investigation committed in September 2020.

Mr MacColl replied: “Yes.”

The crime was said to have happened between October 1 2013 and April 30 2016.

The previously prosecuted crimes took place between 2014 and 2017, solicitor Rory Gowans told the sentencing hearing.

When those were prosecuted the court heard that police raided Miton’s military accommodation in September 2020 and hundreds of indecent images and almost an hour of video footage were discovered.

He was later cautioned and charged with possessing the 369 images, of which 127 were accessible, and two accessible videos.

Maximum supervision period previously imposed

After admitting those charges he was handed a community payback order with three years’ supervision – the maximum period that the court could impose.

He was also required to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and to participate in the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme for sexual offenders.

At the latest sentencing hearing, no further details of the additional charge were given but Milton, of Castlehill Road, Fochabers, was placed on another community payback order with four months supervision and ordered to remain on the sex offenders register for the same period.