Highland League: Two in, two out for Wick Academy; Nairn County midfielder pens new deal

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is set to lose two players – but has also brought two players in to bolster his squad.

Goalkeeper Graeme Williamson and centre-half Robert McLean are set to leave the Scorries due to moves south for work.

However, Academy boss Manson has secured a new goalkeeper in Lewis Gallacher, and also recruited winger Euan Kennedy on loan from Ross County until the end of the season.

Williamson signed for Wick in August 2020 and has been a regular between the posts, but is moving to Reading for work in the new year.

McLean, who hails from Langholm, joined the Scorries in the summer of 2023, having been working in Caithness in recent years, however, he is set to move to Hawick in 2025.

Manson said: “Unfortunately Graeme is finished with us as of now.

“He’s done really well for us – he’s been an ever-present basically since he signed.

“Graeme’s also been a big part of the dressing room. It’s sad to lose him, but these things happen in part-time football.

“Robert has been up here for a few years, but he’s got a job in Hawick and will be finishing with ourselves after Christmas.

“Robert made the step up from the North Caledonian League and he’s done really well.

“He’s been a big character in the changing room, he’s quite vocal and he’ll be a big miss to us on and off the pitch.

“Rob is someone who doesn’t get injured and doesn’t miss training. It’s always disappointing to lose players who are always available.

“Robert will be a big hole to fill both on and off the pitch.”

New faces

With McLean departing and Owen Harrold currently injured, Manson is keen to add another centre-half.

But in the meantime he is pleased to have brought in Gallacher and Kennedy – two players he knows well having coached them at youth level.

Gallacher has previously played for Edinburgh University in the Lowland League and has also turned out for Wick and North Caledonian League side Halkirk United on occasion.

Kennedy has been impressing in Ross County’s under-18s team this term.

Manson added: “Lewis played against Strathspey for us at the start of the season and he’s been in a few of our squads over the last couple of years.

“He’s from Thurso and he’s back up here on placement until the summer, so the timing is good with Graeme moving on.

“Lewis is a very good goalkeeper. He’s got a tremendous attitude, he’s always wanting to learn, always wanting to train and play.

“Euan has trained with us on and off in the last few years – I know exactly what we’ll get from him and it’s good to get him in.

“He’s a livewire, he’ll never stop running and he’s very tenacious. He’s got that sharp burst of pace over five or 10 yards as well.

“How he’ll handle the step up to adult football remains to be seen, but he’s played in a couple of bounce games for us before and handled it well.

“This is an opportunity for Euan and it will hopefully benefit him, Ross County and ourselves.

“All through my playing career I did some coaching and I coached Euan when he was seven or eight and Lewis from he was 11.”

Extension for Nairn’s Dey

Nairn County have secured Angus Dey on a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

Although predominantly a central midfielder, Dey has shown his versatility and performed in a number of roles since joining the Wee County in the summer of 2018.

The 30-year-old has made 125 appearances for the Station Park outfit and helped them win the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023.

Dey’s new contract will not only keep him with Nairn for the next two-and-a-half years, the club are also set to support him as he looks to move into coaching at the conclusion of his playing days.

Wee County manager Ross Tokely said: “Angus is an important member of the squad as he can fill a number of positions for us – this season alone he has played in the middle of the park and in both full-back positions.

“Moving about different positions does not faze him, which is one of his strengths. He is a good trainer as well and good to have in the changing room.

“Angus is now one of the senior members of the squad and will continue his work into coaching by going through his badges with the club over the next couple of years as well.”