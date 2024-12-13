SNP transport chief had full A96 dualling review THREE months before publishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP transport chief had full A96 dualling review THREE months before publishing

The long-awaited report on the Aberdeen-Inverness road project was already heavily delayed when Fiona Hyslop got the findings.

By Adele Merson
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop sat on the final publication of the A96 corridor review for three months before releasing it to the public, the P&J can reveal.

The long-awaited publication, which was already two years late when published last month, makes the case against fully dualling the route between Aberdeen and Inverness – despite SNP policy to complete the job.

Instead, new bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

The Scottish Government kicked the decision into next year and has opened a 12-week consultation on what to do next.

Now, in a response to a written question from the Scottish Conservatives, Ms Hyslop revealed she was told about the “emerging outcomes” of the independent review in February.

She later received a “hard copy” of the final report and its findings on August 28 – about 12 weeks before she announced the new 12-week consultation period.

Review delays

The review was ordered after the SNP and Greens formed a government in summer 2021, which we revealed has cost taxpayers almost £6 million.

Consultants Jacobs Aecom were appointed to take on the independent review.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr says it is “scandalous” Ms Hyslop knew its outcomes months earlier.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Supplied.

He added: “She must explain why she chose to hide the A96 Corridor Review from the public eye for so long, despite numerous calls for her to release its findings.”

In her response to the Conservatives, Ms Hyslop confirmed the report timeline.

She added that following consideration of the advice from Transport Scotland officials, the review findings were published on November 28 for draft consultation.

The transport secretary said feedback from members of the public will be “vital” in helping inform the Scottish Government’s final decision on the route.

The future of the A96 dualling project is uncertain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

After the latest statement, we asked readers if the SNP should stick to the plan or focus on bypassing towns such as Elgin and Keith on the remaining stretch through Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Of the hundreds of people to respond to the poll so far, 80% want full dualling, while the rest said it’s time to focus now on bypasses.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the government’s position has not changed – the current favoured position is to fully dual the A96.

He added: “It is important local people, businesses and communities are given the opportunity to help inform the government’s final decision on how to take forward improvements to the A96 Corridor.

“No decisions on the final outcome from this review will be determined until we hear from the public and consider their views from this 12 week consultation. People have until 21 February 2025 to get involved.”

Take part in the poll here

Conversation