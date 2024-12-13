SNP transport chief had full A96 dualling review THREE months before publishing

SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop sat on the final publication of the A96 corridor review for three months before releasing it to the public, the P&J can reveal.

The long-awaited publication, which was already two years late when published last month, makes the case against fully dualling the route between Aberdeen and Inverness – despite SNP policy to complete the job.

Instead, new bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

The Scottish Government kicked the decision into next year and has opened a 12-week consultation on what to do next.

Now, in a response to a written question from the Scottish Conservatives, Ms Hyslop revealed she was told about the “emerging outcomes” of the independent review in February.

She later received a “hard copy” of the final report and its findings on August 28 – about 12 weeks before she announced the new 12-week consultation period.

Review delays

The review was ordered after the SNP and Greens formed a government in summer 2021, which we revealed has cost taxpayers almost £6 million.

Consultants Jacobs Aecom were appointed to take on the independent review.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr says it is “scandalous” Ms Hyslop knew its outcomes months earlier.

He added: “She must explain why she chose to hide the A96 Corridor Review from the public eye for so long, despite numerous calls for her to release its findings.”

In her response to the Conservatives, Ms Hyslop confirmed the report timeline.

She added that following consideration of the advice from Transport Scotland officials, the review findings were published on November 28 for draft consultation.

The transport secretary said feedback from members of the public will be “vital” in helping inform the Scottish Government’s final decision on the route.

After the latest statement, we asked readers if the SNP should stick to the plan or focus on bypassing towns such as Elgin and Keith on the remaining stretch through Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Of the hundreds of people to respond to the poll so far, 80% want full dualling, while the rest said it’s time to focus now on bypasses.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the government’s position has not changed – the current favoured position is to fully dual the A96.

He added: “It is important local people, businesses and communities are given the opportunity to help inform the government’s final decision on how to take forward improvements to the A96 Corridor.

“No decisions on the final outcome from this review will be determined until we hear from the public and consider their views from this 12 week consultation. People have until 21 February 2025 to get involved.”

