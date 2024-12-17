Man who murdered Highlands community champion launches appeal bid from his jail cell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who murdered Highlands community champion launches appeal bid from his jail cell

Reacting to the news, the grieving son of the victim asked: "If he's still claiming he didn't do it. Who did? Casper the Friendly Ghost?"

By Dale Haslam
Michael White, pictured, was murdered by Michael Joyce.
Michael White, pictured, was murdered by Michael Joyce.

The son of a community champion murdered in the Highlands has criticised his killer’s appeal bid.

Michael Joyce was last month found guilty of the brutal murder of former nurse Michael White in Kyle of Lochalsh in April 2023.

The 33-year-old had tried to make it look like Michael, 61, had taken his own life – but his callous lies were exposed when a postmortem showed severe injuries on Michael’s body and detectives began a murder probe.

A judge at Edinburgh High Court told Joyce he must serve at least 16 years before being considered for parole.

However, Joyce’s lawyers have now indicated they plan to appeal.

They had the option of appealing both the conviction and the sentence – but have chosen to only appeal against the conviction.

Hearing likely to be in new year

It means a hearing will take place before three judges, likely in the new year.

They will consider legal arguments of the defence and prosecution and then publish their decision within a few weeks.

Reacting to the news, Michael’s son Josh, said: “It’s disappointing news to hear, especially this close to Christmas.

“But perhaps it isn’t a surprise.

Michael Joyce was found guilty of murder. Image: Police Scotland

“I haven’t been told the reason for his appeal but, if he’s still claiming he didn’t do it. Who did? Casper the Friendly Ghost?”

The court heard how Michael grew up in Manchester and worked in the media before working as a nurse for more than 2o years in the south of England.

He met his future wife Sally and they moved to Kyle and opened a B&B at the Old Bank House on Main Street.

‘It wasn’t Casper the ghost’

They launched several charity appeals for natural disaster victims and, after Sally passed away, Michael continued to run the B&B alone while continuing to raise funds for good causes.

He shut the B&B for good during Covid lockdown and became a life coach who was well respected by people in Kyle and beyond.

Wellwishers raised £1,870 for his funeral.

Joyce, who knew Michael through his girfriend’s family, befriended Michael and took over his house.

The court heard how, after inflicting violence on Michael, Joyce delayed medical attention which could have saved Michael’s life.

During the trial, lawyers showed jurors distressing video footage of the half-naked, emaciated body of Michael slumped in a shower.

Josh said: “Sitting through the trial, seeing those images and hearing disturbing details of my dad’s final months, days and hours was bad enough.

“And now he’s chosen to drag us through more legal proceedings.

“I just hope it comes to nothing.”

Josh told us earlier this month how Joyce left his dad’s beloved B&B in such a poor state he can’t afford repairs and so is having to sell it.

He added: “The whole thing is just a mess and we’re still having to sort things out now, and deal with the emotional side too.

“My one wish is that, once the appeal is over, and he’s lost, that will be the end of it, so we can move on.”

A Scottish Court service spokesman said: “The court can confirm that an intimation of intention to appeal against conviction has been lodged for Michael Joyce.”