Man who murdered Highlands community champion launches appeal bid from his jail cell

The son of a community champion murdered in the Highlands has criticised his killer’s appeal bid.

Michael Joyce was last month found guilty of the brutal murder of former nurse Michael White in Kyle of Lochalsh in April 2023.

The 33-year-old had tried to make it look like Michael, 61, had taken his own life – but his callous lies were exposed when a postmortem showed severe injuries on Michael’s body and detectives began a murder probe.

A judge at Edinburgh High Court told Joyce he must serve at least 16 years before being considered for parole.

However, Joyce’s lawyers have now indicated they plan to appeal.

They had the option of appealing both the conviction and the sentence – but have chosen to only appeal against the conviction.

Hearing likely to be in new year

It means a hearing will take place before three judges, likely in the new year.

They will consider legal arguments of the defence and prosecution and then publish their decision within a few weeks.

Reacting to the news, Michael’s son Josh, said: “It’s disappointing news to hear, especially this close to Christmas.

“But perhaps it isn’t a surprise.

“I haven’t been told the reason for his appeal but, if he’s still claiming he didn’t do it. Who did? Casper the Friendly Ghost?”

The court heard how Michael grew up in Manchester and worked in the media before working as a nurse for more than 2o years in the south of England.

He met his future wife Sally and they moved to Kyle and opened a B&B at the Old Bank House on Main Street.

‘It wasn’t Casper the ghost’

They launched several charity appeals for natural disaster victims and, after Sally passed away, Michael continued to run the B&B alone while continuing to raise funds for good causes.

He shut the B&B for good during Covid lockdown and became a life coach who was well respected by people in Kyle and beyond.

Wellwishers raised £1,870 for his funeral.

Joyce, who knew Michael through his girfriend’s family, befriended Michael and took over his house.

The court heard how, after inflicting violence on Michael, Joyce delayed medical attention which could have saved Michael’s life.

During the trial, lawyers showed jurors distressing video footage of the half-naked, emaciated body of Michael slumped in a shower.

Josh said: “Sitting through the trial, seeing those images and hearing disturbing details of my dad’s final months, days and hours was bad enough.

“And now he’s chosen to drag us through more legal proceedings.

“I just hope it comes to nothing.”

Josh told us earlier this month how Joyce left his dad’s beloved B&B in such a poor state he can’t afford repairs and so is having to sell it.

He added: “The whole thing is just a mess and we’re still having to sort things out now, and deal with the emotional side too.

“My one wish is that, once the appeal is over, and he’s lost, that will be the end of it, so we can move on.”

A Scottish Court service spokesman said: “The court can confirm that an intimation of intention to appeal against conviction has been lodged for Michael Joyce.”