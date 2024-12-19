Turriff child sex predator back in court after targeting 14-year-old girl

A convicted sex offender who was once branded a “menace” to teenage girls has appeared in court again after he sent naked images of himself to a 14-year-old.

Stewart Barclay was 21 when he asked the child to be his girlfriend and began to send her crude messages, naked photographs and a short video of him pleasuring himself.

Fiscal depute Alison Wylie told Inverness Sheriff Court that the girl continually told Barclay that she did not want to see material like that and it was “grossing her out.”

Barclay admitted coercing the girl into looking at sexual images and communicating indecently with her between June and December 2022 in various locations, including Turriff, a house in Elgin and a McDonald’s restaurant.

Child’s phone number found on paedophile’s phone

Mrs Wylie said the girl initially treated it as a joke but then Barclay’s approaches became more sinister and he started sending her indecent images.

She said: “On receipt of the images, she would immediately swipe them away to get rid of them.

“He would repeatedly ask her to send him back pictures in return of her vagina or breasts but she refused to do so and never sent him any. She replied that she was ‘not like that’ and it was ‘just wrong.’

“On one occasion he told her to ‘get naked’. She refused and he said he was just joking but the interaction made her feel uncomfortable.

“During a routine visit by police on March 8 2023 a phone number was found on his phone which was attributed to her.

“It was called by a detective and she disclosed to him that he had sent her naked images of himself.

“On April 18 2023 she gave a statement to police disclosing all the events.”

Stewart Barclay no stranger to courts

Sentence was deferred until February 4 for a background report and Barclay was again placed on the sex offender’s register.

Barclay has appeared in courts in Aberdeen and Banff and admitted crimes against children as young as 12 dating back to 2016.

In November 2020 he targeted another 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and send her sexual images of himself. He was jailed for that crime in 2023.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “You are quite clearly a menace to young teenage women as far as I can see.”