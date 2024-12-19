Turriff child sex predator back in court after targeting 14-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Turriff child sex predator back in court after targeting 14-year-old girl

Prolific paedophile Stewart Barclay was 21 when he asked the child to be his girlfriend and began to send her crude messages and naked photographs.

By David Love
Stewart Barclay, Turriff man who sent nude images to a child.
Stewart Barclay. Image: DC Thomson

A convicted sex offender who was once branded a “menace” to teenage girls has appeared in court again after he sent naked images of himself to a 14-year-old.

Stewart Barclay was 21 when he asked the child to be his girlfriend and began to send her crude messages, naked photographs and a short video of him pleasuring himself.

Fiscal depute Alison Wylie told Inverness Sheriff Court that the girl continually told Barclay that she did not want to see material like that and it was “grossing her out.”

Barclay admitted coercing the girl into looking at sexual images and communicating indecently with her between June and December 2022 in various locations, including Turriff, a house in Elgin and a McDonald’s restaurant.

Child’s phone number found on paedophile’s phone

Mrs Wylie said the girl initially treated it as a joke but then Barclay’s approaches became more sinister and he started sending her indecent images.

She said: “On receipt of the images, she would immediately swipe them away to get rid of them.

“He would repeatedly ask her to send him back pictures in return of her vagina or breasts but she refused to do so and never sent him any. She replied that she was ‘not like that’ and it was ‘just wrong.’

“On one occasion he told her to ‘get naked’. She refused and he said he was just joking but the interaction made her feel uncomfortable.

“During a routine visit by police on March 8 2023 a phone number was found on his phone which was attributed to her.

“It was called by a detective and she disclosed to him that he had sent her naked images of himself.

“On April 18 2023 she gave a statement to police disclosing all the events.”

Stewart Barclay no stranger to courts

Sentence was deferred until February 4 for a background report and Barclay was again placed on the sex offender’s register.

Barclay has appeared in courts in Aberdeen and Banff and admitted crimes against children as young as 12 dating back to 2016. 

In November 2020 he targeted another 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and send her sexual images of himself. He was jailed for that crime in 2023.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “You are quite clearly a menace to young teenage women as far as I can see.”