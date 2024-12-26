Look out for domestic abuse red flags over the festive period – and how you can take action

The festive period is a recognised flashpoint for domestic offending, with a number of potential contributing factors at play.

Increased alcohol consumption, more time spent in close quarters, and the pressures of finances and families can all play a part.

With this in mind, Police Scotland has called on people to be alert to red flags in their own relationships – and those of their loved ones – and to take action if they suspect a risk of domestic abuse over the holidays.

One such action is to make an application to the Disclosure Scotland Domestic Abuse Scheme (DSDAS).

Now in its ninth year as a Scotland-wide scheme, DSDAS offers those with concerns about potential domestic abusers an opportunity to ask police to look into their domestic offending record, and where appropriate, to disclose that record to someone who may be at risk.

Christopher Macleod, acting detective inspector of the domestic abuse investigation unit based at Inverness, explained: “DSDAS is similar to what people might know as Clare’s Law in England.

“Essentially DSDAS allows anybody – so it can be a partner agency, it can be the person that it relates to themselves, or it can be friends and family of a person that they are worried about – they can apply to the police to establish if there is a domestic offending history.”

DI Macleod explained that the initial DSDAS application can be made online, by simply filling in a form, which triggers a 45-day time-bound process.

“Once that application is received police will do background enquiries on the person that they are worried about,” DI Macleod said.

Criminal history checks for domestic offenders

“That will be criminal history checks, applications through police systems and through partner agency systems, we will go to police forces across the UK as well – as it might be somebody who has moved into the area from outwith Scotland.

“If there is a domestic offending history that presents as a potential risk to the partner of that person we will look to make a disclosure.”

The disclosure, he explained, is handled sensitively, with initial contact being made by telephone directly and discretely with the person potentially at risk.

“We don’t want to cause any undue distress on the person who the concern is about,” he said

“We would try and essentially manage the whole thing sensitively and in the best interest of the person that there is a concern for.”

DI Macleod said this approach allows the at-risk person to make a disclosure of domestic abuse if they wish, or take steps to safeguard themselves.

Detective Inspector Laura MacKay, of Police Scotland’s public protection unit, spent part of her early career working as a domestic abuse liaison officer.

She explained that Christmas could be a key time for those who would benefit from the DSDAS scheme – both those in potentially risky relationships and their families.

“This could definitely be a time where, perhaps in new relationships where things have seemed okay up until now, the red flags start to appear in that sort of concentrated time that people have spent together,” she said.

She explained that at-risk partners may notice “increased efforts to try to control their movements” during the festive season, while families and friends could be concerned about “reduced contact from a loved one”.

This coupled with other domestic abuse red flags – such as observed behaviour – may prompt an application to the scheme.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) recently confirmed that across December 2023 and January 2024 they received 5,113 crime reports related to domestic abuse.

“Of these, some 310 were specifically under Scotland’s ground-breaking Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 which criminalises a course of coercive and controlling behaviour,” spokesperson for COPFS said.

So can DSDAS make a difference? DIs Macleod and MacKay certainly think so.

DI Macleod says a recent multi-agency meeting highlighted the case of a woman who had previous relationships with “domestic perpetrators” who had decided to make a DSDAS application after noticing “concerning behaviour” in her new relationship.

“It turned out that he did, that was disclosed to her and she decided at that point to leave the relationship, prior to any domestic offending happening, which is a great result,” he said.

“She was able to take steps to safeguard herself at that point before any further domestic offending could happen against her by that partner.”

DI MacKay feels the scheme would have helped those she came into contact with in her previous domestic abuse liaison role: “It would have given them that opportunity to ask the question, to find out that information.

“Often, when I was speaking with these people, I knew through my role that there was a previous history there but wasn’t able to disclose that to them.

“The police now have the option under the DSDAS scheme – the power to tell – where we can provide that information if we as an organisation become aware of a perpetrator being in a new relationship. That would have definitely helped me in my role at that time.”

Rural communities must open up about abuse

Of course, taking the decision to make a DSDAS application will not necessarily be easy for those with concerns about their relationship or that of a partner – especially in smaller and rural communities – a fact that the detectives recognise.

DI Macleod, who grew up in Inverness and the Western Isles and recently featured on the BBC documentary Highland Cops, said: “I think, traditionally, within the Highlands and islands we’ve had a history of the mentality that we keep things in the family – that we don’t get involved in other people’s business, that we try and leave things to resolve themselves.

“We see how damaging that can be to people – people feel like that they can’t open up, or people feel like they can’t go anywhere if they are suffering this type of abuse.

“Our message would be that we need to come away from that kind of mentality – if you have concerns about a family member if you have concerns about a partner then reaching out might be the step that triggers you avoiding abuse or might avoid the person that you love coming to harm.”

He adds: “We need people to look out for each other, we need people to highlight concerns that they have and that’s going to be what best safeguards people.”

DI MacKay added: “It is important for them to know that the police and other agencies are there to help them if they need that help and if they decide to reach out to us then there is support available for them.”

Help is at hand

