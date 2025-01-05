Joiner caught with machete in uninsured van during ‘social trip’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joiner caught with machete in uninsured van during ‘social trip’

Blair McDonald's lawyer claimed his client used the blade to clear brush when building fences, but conceded he had not travelled to Inverness for work purposes.

By Jenni Gee
The white Inverness Justice Centre
Blair McDonald appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who drove his uninsured van to Inverness with a machete in his vehicle was caught by police following a traffic stop.

Blair McDonald was pulled over by officers on Old Town Road in Hilton on November 13 last year.

A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of the long blade and a check of the Police National Computer (PNC) revealed the van he had been driving was not insured.

McDonald, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place and driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray told the court it was around 3.10pm when McDonald’s van was stopped on Old Town Road, Hilton.

Joiner told police ‘he used the machete for fencing’

The prosecutor said: “Police witnesses had cause to lawfully stop and search the accused’s vehicle. While they were searching, they recovered a black machete.”

Ms Gray said McDonald was cautioned and charged and told officers “he used the machete for fencing”.

She added: “A police national computer check confirmed that there was not a valid insurance policy in place.”

Defence solicitor David Patterson, representing McDonald, said his client was a self-employed joiner who had travelled to Inverness on a “social trip” on the day in question.

Van driver ‘forgot’ about machete

Mr Patterson said his client used the machete for “clearing brush away” in the course of his work and “forgot it was there” before travelling for non-work purposes.

“He accepts that he did have it and he had no reasonable excuse,” the lawyer added.

Mr Patterson told the court his client’s business had fallen on hard times with “cash flow issues” at the time of the incident and, as a result, the vehicle insurance payment had bounced – causing the policy to lapse.

“The reason why he was in Inverness was essentially to get away for a break,” Mr Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

McDonald, of Northwood Close in Glasgow, was fined £640 for possessing the machete and banned from driving for four months as punishment for having no insurance.

