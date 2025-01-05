Should Aberdeen consider signing Dundee’s Lyall Cameron or Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should Aberdeen consider signing Dundee’s Lyall Cameron or Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong?

The midfielders are reaching the end of their current deals and able to sign pre-contract agreements with new clubs.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron (L) and Dundee United's Ross Docherty in action during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen are in the process of looking for players who can boost their squad for the second half of the season and beyond.

The Dons will hope to replicate the success they enjoyed with striker Bojan Miovski who joined the Dons from MTK Budapest in 2022 and was sold to La Liga side Girona for a reported £6.8milllion fee which could rise to £9m with add-ons.

Aberdeen’s new head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida will lead the process of finding the next Miovski along with a few other gems who can – in an ideal world – serve the Dons well for a couple of seasons before being sold on at a healthy profit.

But the Dons will also consider players closer to home who are approaching the end of their contracts.

Arguably Aberdeen’s best performing signings over the past two summers were both players with experience of the Scottish Premiership – goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone last year and defender Nicky Devlin from Livingston in 2023.

With that in mind, are there any players in the Scottish Premiership now able to sign pre-contract agreements who could prove shrewd acquisitions for the Dons?

Cameron has caught the eye

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Dens Park this season and is entering the final few months of his deal.

The 22-year-old, who has four goals and four assists in 20 appearances, has stepped up to the plate following the departure of Luke McCowan to Celtic on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixtures, Cameron was fourth for chances created in the league this season – with only Vaclav Cerny, James Tavernier and Jamie McGrath carving up more openings.

The central midfielder is also the ninth most fouled player in the league – having drawn 32 fouls this term.

Cameron has spoken of his desire to follow McCowan’s lead and move on from Dens Park – and there will likely be plenty of admirers after his strong campaign.

Killie winger could provide creative spark

Another player who is set to move on is Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong, who has been heavily linked with Hearts.

The Jambos signed Motherwell’s Blair Spittal, Ross County’s Yan Dhanda and Livingston’s James Penrice on pre-contracts ahead of this season – and might look to get another player tied up early.

Armstrong enjoyed an excellent 2023-24 season with nine goals and 14 assists to help the Rugby Park club qualify for Europe.

Kilmarnock’s Daniel Armstrong is reaching the end of his deal. Image: SNS.

His levels have dipped this season with Killie struggling to balance the demands of domestic and European football in the early part of the campaign.

He has five assists from his 24 appearances in all competitions. Only Tavernier and Penrice have produced more crosses than Armstrong’s total of 127.

Killie boss Derek McInnes has admitted the club have “accepted” Armstrong will move on in the summer, saying the club has “tried and tried” to get the 27-year-old to sign an extension.

Early form showed promise

A Scottish Premiership striker who will be hoping for move is St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka.

St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka enjoyed a strong start to the season. Image: SNS.

He scored 10 goals in his first 14 appearances this season but followed that with only one goal in the next nine under new Saints boss Simo Valakari.

Could he be a player a bigger club is willing to take a chance on?

St Mirren striker Toyosi Olusanya is also heading for pastures new after declining a new deal with the Buddies.

He has scored eight goals this season – including against Aberdeen home and away – with his speed and power causing plenty of problems for defenders this season.

The likelihood is Aberdeen will predominantly focus on players currently plying their trade outside of Scotland but there are options closer to home which could prove worthwhile additions.

