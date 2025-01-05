Should Aberdeen consider signing Dundee’s Lyall Cameron or Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong?

Aberdeen are in the process of looking for players who can boost their squad for the second half of the season and beyond.

The Dons will hope to replicate the success they enjoyed with striker Bojan Miovski who joined the Dons from MTK Budapest in 2022 and was sold to La Liga side Girona for a reported £6.8milllion fee which could rise to £9m with add-ons.

Aberdeen’s new head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida will lead the process of finding the next Miovski along with a few other gems who can – in an ideal world – serve the Dons well for a couple of seasons before being sold on at a healthy profit.

But the Dons will also consider players closer to home who are approaching the end of their contracts.

Arguably Aberdeen’s best performing signings over the past two summers were both players with experience of the Scottish Premiership – goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone last year and defender Nicky Devlin from Livingston in 2023.

With that in mind, are there any players in the Scottish Premiership now able to sign pre-contract agreements who could prove shrewd acquisitions for the Dons?

Cameron has caught the eye

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Dens Park this season and is entering the final few months of his deal.

The 22-year-old, who has four goals and four assists in 20 appearances, has stepped up to the plate following the departure of Luke McCowan to Celtic on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixtures, Cameron was fourth for chances created in the league this season – with only Vaclav Cerny, James Tavernier and Jamie McGrath carving up more openings.

The central midfielder is also the ninth most fouled player in the league – having drawn 32 fouls this term.

Cameron has spoken of his desire to follow McCowan’s lead and move on from Dens Park – and there will likely be plenty of admirers after his strong campaign.

Killie winger could provide creative spark

Another player who is set to move on is Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong, who has been heavily linked with Hearts.

The Jambos signed Motherwell’s Blair Spittal, Ross County’s Yan Dhanda and Livingston’s James Penrice on pre-contracts ahead of this season – and might look to get another player tied up early.

Armstrong enjoyed an excellent 2023-24 season with nine goals and 14 assists to help the Rugby Park club qualify for Europe.

His levels have dipped this season with Killie struggling to balance the demands of domestic and European football in the early part of the campaign.

He has five assists from his 24 appearances in all competitions. Only Tavernier and Penrice have produced more crosses than Armstrong’s total of 127.

Killie boss Derek McInnes has admitted the club have “accepted” Armstrong will move on in the summer, saying the club has “tried and tried” to get the 27-year-old to sign an extension.

Early form showed promise

A Scottish Premiership striker who will be hoping for move is St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka.

He scored 10 goals in his first 14 appearances this season but followed that with only one goal in the next nine under new Saints boss Simo Valakari.

Could he be a player a bigger club is willing to take a chance on?

St Mirren striker Toyosi Olusanya is also heading for pastures new after declining a new deal with the Buddies.

He has scored eight goals this season – including against Aberdeen home and away – with his speed and power causing plenty of problems for defenders this season.

The likelihood is Aberdeen will predominantly focus on players currently plying their trade outside of Scotland but there are options closer to home which could prove worthwhile additions.