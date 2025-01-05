Inverness prisoner made ‘firebomb’ threat during Raigmore Hospital visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness prisoner made ‘firebomb’ threat during Raigmore Hospital visit

Jason Cochrane was abusive to other patients in the waiting room before struggling with his accompanying prison minders.

By Jenni Gee
An ambulance vehicle sits outside A&E at Raigmore Hospital.
The incidents took place at Raigmore Hospital's accident and emergency department. Image: DC Thomson

An HMP Inverness inmate threatened to “firebomb” prison officers as they escorted him on a visit to Raigmore Hospital.

Jason Cochrane had been taken to the accident and emergency department for a medical examination when he became abusive towards people in the waiting room.

He later told his prison escorts: “I’m going to find where you live – I know people – and I’m going to firebomb your house”.

The 35-year-old appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court via video link to be sentenced.

He had previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour during the unpleasant outbursts on March 3 2023.

Prisoner was ‘argumentative’ and ‘verbally abusive’

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that Cochrane and his minders arrived at 3pm on the day of his outrageous behaviour.

“He was handcuffed to witnesses for control,” she explained.

The court heard that Cochrane was “in an argumentative mood” and became “verbally abusive” towards members of the public in the waiting room.

It prompted one of the accompanying officers to warn him about his behaviour.

As Cochrane was led into the A&E department, he began to struggle with the officers who landed him on the floor.

Later, while still in the ward, he started shouting at the prison officers, telling them: “I’m going to knock yous out. I don’t mind if I take the charge.”

‘I’m going to find where you live and firebomb your house’

Cochrane was later released from the hospital, and as he was led to the prison van, he told the officers: “When I get out on the fifth of April, I’m going to find where you live – I know people – and I’m going to firebomb your house.”

The prisoner then referenced other prison officers’ families and their private vehicles, after which he was reported to the police.

Defence solicitor Natalie Paterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken her client had “very little recollection” of the incidents but “appeared remorseful” for his behaviour.

Sheriff Aitken told him: “This was a sustained piece of abusive behaviour over a considerable period of the day including abuse of members of the public at Raigmore Hospital and significant threats to members of prison staff and their families.

“Behaviour of that kind is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

He jailed Cochrane, of Kenneth Place, Smithton, for nine months.

