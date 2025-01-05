Inverness prisoner made ‘firebomb’ threat during Raigmore Hospital visit

An HMP Inverness inmate threatened to “firebomb” prison officers as they escorted him on a visit to Raigmore Hospital.

Jason Cochrane had been taken to the accident and emergency department for a medical examination when he became abusive towards people in the waiting room.

He later told his prison escorts: “I’m going to find where you live – I know people – and I’m going to firebomb your house”.

The 35-year-old appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court via video link to be sentenced.

He had previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour during the unpleasant outbursts on March 3 2023.

Prisoner was ‘argumentative’ and ‘verbally abusive’

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that Cochrane and his minders arrived at 3pm on the day of his outrageous behaviour.

“He was handcuffed to witnesses for control,” she explained.

The court heard that Cochrane was “in an argumentative mood” and became “verbally abusive” towards members of the public in the waiting room.

It prompted one of the accompanying officers to warn him about his behaviour.

As Cochrane was led into the A&E department, he began to struggle with the officers who landed him on the floor.

Later, while still in the ward, he started shouting at the prison officers, telling them: “I’m going to knock yous out. I don’t mind if I take the charge.”

‘I’m going to find where you live and firebomb your house’

Cochrane was later released from the hospital, and as he was led to the prison van, he told the officers: “When I get out on the fifth of April, I’m going to find where you live – I know people – and I’m going to firebomb your house.”

The prisoner then referenced other prison officers’ families and their private vehicles, after which he was reported to the police.

Defence solicitor Natalie Paterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken her client had “very little recollection” of the incidents but “appeared remorseful” for his behaviour.

Sheriff Aitken told him: “This was a sustained piece of abusive behaviour over a considerable period of the day including abuse of members of the public at Raigmore Hospital and significant threats to members of prison staff and their families.

“Behaviour of that kind is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

He jailed Cochrane, of Kenneth Place, Smithton, for nine months.

