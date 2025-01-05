Sir Jim Walker of Walker’s Shortbread to be laid to rest in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Jim Walker of Walker’s Shortbread to be laid to rest in Moray

Sir Jim was the joint former managing director of the Speyside firm for more than 60 years.

By Ena Saracevic
Sir Jim Walker
Friends of Sir Jim Walker are being invited to his funeral service in Aberlour. Image: Walker's Shortbread.

Sir Jim Walker, who dedicated more than six decades of his life to Walker’s Shortbread, is being laid to rest in Moray.

James, known as Jim, passed away aged 80 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday December 15.

His funeral will take place at Aberlour Parish Church on Thursday January 9 at 1pm.

Sir Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last month. Image: Walker’s.

According to funeral directors Graham J.Rattray, he will then be laid to rest at Aberlour Cemetry.

The businessman is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer; his children Jacqui, Jamie, Bryony and Alastair; and six grandchildren Logan, Romy, Joshua, Torren, Joanie and Wyatt.

The funeral notice confirms the service is open to friends, with family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to donate in Sir Jim’s memory can contribute to The King’s Trust.

Formerly The Prince’s Trust, the charity supports young people to find a job or start their own business.

Family pay tribute to Sir Jim Walker

James, known as “Jim”, was born in Elgin on June 13, 1944 to the late James and Winnie Walker, and raised in Aberlour, Speyside with his brother, Joe, and sister, Marjorie.

He spent his school years at Robert Gordon’s College before joining the family business as a teenager.

The three siblings were eventually made full partners of Walker’s Shortbread and were fundamental in taking it from a small village bakery to an international business.

Joe Walker died aged 83 in 2021, and Marjorie Walker passed away in October last year, also aged 83.

In a statement released after his death, Jim’s family said: “He dedicated his life to creating and building the iconic Walker’s brand across the world.

“Jim was incredibly hard-working; he was devoted to building strong personal relationships founded on trust with those he met on his travels.

“Many of these became enduring partnerships, lasting decades.

“Intensely proud of the company’s Speyside roots, and dedicated to his colleagues and the community, Jim’s leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping Walker’s into the company that it is today.”

