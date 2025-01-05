Sir Jim Walker of Walker’s Shortbread to be laid to rest in Moray

Sir Jim Walker, who dedicated more than six decades of his life to Walker’s Shortbread, is being laid to rest in Moray.

James, known as Jim, passed away aged 80 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday December 15.

His funeral will take place at Aberlour Parish Church on Thursday January 9 at 1pm.

According to funeral directors Graham J.Rattray, he will then be laid to rest at Aberlour Cemetry.

The businessman is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer; his children Jacqui, Jamie, Bryony and Alastair; and six grandchildren Logan, Romy, Joshua, Torren, Joanie and Wyatt.

The funeral notice confirms the service is open to friends, with family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to donate in Sir Jim’s memory can contribute to The King’s Trust.

Formerly The Prince’s Trust, the charity supports young people to find a job or start their own business.

Family pay tribute to Sir Jim Walker

James, known as “Jim”, was born in Elgin on June 13, 1944 to the late James and Winnie Walker, and raised in Aberlour, Speyside with his brother, Joe, and sister, Marjorie.

He spent his school years at Robert Gordon’s College before joining the family business as a teenager.

The three siblings were eventually made full partners of Walker’s Shortbread and were fundamental in taking it from a small village bakery to an international business.

Joe Walker died aged 83 in 2021, and Marjorie Walker passed away in October last year, also aged 83.

In a statement released after his death, Jim’s family said: “He dedicated his life to creating and building the iconic Walker’s brand across the world.

“Jim was incredibly hard-working; he was devoted to building strong personal relationships founded on trust with those he met on his travels.

“Many of these became enduring partnerships, lasting decades.

“Intensely proud of the company’s Speyside roots, and dedicated to his colleagues and the community, Jim’s leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping Walker’s into the company that it is today.”