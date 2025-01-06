‘I thought it was thunder’: Earthquake rocks Oban and West Highlands

An earthquake has rocked communities along the West Coast.

Residents in Oban, Strontian, Mull, Kilmore, and beyond felt the quake on Sunday evening.

Experts from the British Geological Survey have confirmed that a 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck the West Coast shortly before 9pm.

‘I thought it was thunder’

Bewildered by the conditions, locals flocked to social media to share their experiences.

Several households recalled hearing what they thought was “thunder” ring out as the ground shook beneath their feet.

Shona Turner wrote: “I heard it in Ardrishaig. I thought it was thunder.

“I even said to my friend’s son and he just laughed.”

Meanwhile, others perceived the noise to be a helicopter or truck passing by.

Across Ecosse added: “I thought it was a large lorry going towards Kinlochleven past my house in North Ballachulish. No tremors though.”

Mac MacQueen was onboard a workboat when the quake hit, saying: “I’m on LochEtive below deck on workboat…I thought a massive well boat was coming into the Matrix of Cages.”

Tremors felt far and wide during earthquake

Ailsa Sawer said: “It shook the whole house here in Taynuilt. Huge roar thought the guy above me had treated himself to an industrial washing machine.”

Christina Wood from North Connel also felt the effects of the quake but admits she thought the racket was tied to her garage door or tumble dryer.

She said: “I couldn’t work out what I’d heard until I clicked on here.

“I thought the tumble drier had gone crazy or the garage door rolling up but ran down to check and nothing.”

Marion Davidson felt her walls vibrate, writing: “I felt it. The cabinet vibrated like it does when the washer isn’t balanced properly. My husband in the other room didn’t notice anything.”

