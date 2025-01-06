‘I thought it was thunder’: Earthquake rocks Oban and West Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I thought it was thunder’: Earthquake rocks Oban and West Highlands

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region with locals feeling 'walls vibrate'.

By Michelle Henderson
CalMac ferry in Oban Harbour with a view overhead..
Tremors were felt in Oban and beyond. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An earthquake has rocked communities along the West Coast.

Residents in Oban, Strontian, Mull, Kilmore, and beyond felt the quake on Sunday evening.

Experts from the British Geological Survey have confirmed that a 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck the West Coast shortly before 9pm.

‘I thought it was thunder’

Bewildered by the conditions, locals flocked to social media to share their experiences.

Several households recalled hearing what they thought was “thunder” ring out as the ground shook beneath their feet.

Shona Turner wrote: “I heard it in Ardrishaig. I thought it was thunder.

“I even said to my friend’s son and he just laughed.”

Meanwhile, others perceived the noise to be a helicopter or truck passing by.

Across Ecosse added: “I thought it was a large lorry going towards Kinlochleven past my house in North Ballachulish. No tremors though.”

Mac MacQueen was onboard a workboat when the quake hit, saying: “I’m on LochEtive below deck on workboat…I thought a massive well boat was coming into the Matrix of Cages.”

Tremors felt far and wide during earthquake

Ailsa Sawer said: “It shook the whole house here in Taynuilt. Huge roar thought the guy above me had treated himself to an industrial washing machine.”

Christina Wood from North Connel also felt the effects of the quake but admits she thought the racket was tied to her garage door or tumble dryer.

She said: “I couldn’t work out what I’d heard until I clicked on here.

“I thought the tumble drier had gone crazy or the garage door rolling up but ran down to check and nothing.”

Marion Davidson felt her walls vibrate, writing: “I felt it. The cabinet vibrated like it does when the washer isn’t balanced properly. My husband in the other room didn’t notice anything.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation