Aberdeen man in court after police raid £200,000 cannabis farm in Ellon

A man has appeared in court after a police raid in Ellon uncovered more than 20 dozen cannabis plants worth £200,000.

Hung Nguyen was arrested and charged following the discovery at an undisclosed address in the town last week.

A haul of 245 plants was seized from the illegal cultivation, which came to officers’ attention as they investigated a report of “suspicious activity”.

The concern was reported to Police Scotland at 8am last Friday, leading to the 38-year-old’s sheriff court appearance in Aberdeen on Monday.

Nguyen, of an address in the Granite City, made no plea to a single charge of producing a controlled drug, was committed for further examination, and remanded in custody.

Drugs find sparked by public tip-off

Following the Class C drugs bust last week, Chief Inspector Steven McDonald praised the person who had alerted his officers to the scene.

Police Scotland revealed the seizure was estimated to be worth around £200,000 on the streets.

Ch Insp McDonald added: “Serious and organised crime remains a priority and along with our partners and specialist resources, we are committed to detecting offences and disrupting criminal enterprises.

“We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us do so.

Accused faces second court hearing

“As was the case here, if you see any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Nguyen will again appear in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court within the next eight days.

