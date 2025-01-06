Aberdeen man in court after police raid £200,000 cannabis farm in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man in court after police raid £200,000 cannabis farm in Ellon

A tip-off led officers to the location of 245 plants that had been cultivated at an address in the town.

By Bryan Rutherford
Hung Nguyen appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man has appeared in court after a police raid in Ellon uncovered more than 20 dozen cannabis plants worth £200,000.

Hung Nguyen was arrested and charged following the discovery at an undisclosed address in the town last week.

A haul of 245 plants was seized from the illegal cultivation, which came to officers’ attention as they investigated a report of “suspicious activity”.

The concern was reported to Police Scotland at 8am last Friday, leading to the 38-year-old’s sheriff court appearance in Aberdeen on Monday.

Nguyen, of an address in the Granite City, made no plea to a single charge of producing a controlled drug, was committed for further examination, and remanded in custody.

Drugs find sparked by public tip-off

Following the Class C drugs bust last week, Chief Inspector Steven McDonald praised the person who had alerted his officers to the scene.

Police Scotland revealed the seizure was estimated to be worth around £200,000 on the streets.

Ch Insp McDonald added: “Serious and organised crime remains a priority and along with our partners and specialist resources, we are committed to detecting offences and disrupting criminal enterprises.

“We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us do so.

Accused faces second court hearing

“As was the case here, if you see any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Nguyen will again appear in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court within the next eight days.

