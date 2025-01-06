Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart reveals Graeme Shinnie’s role in Caley Thistle loan move

Alfie Stewart settled on a move to Caley Thistle after a pep talk from his Aberdeen captain – and Inverness legend – Graeme Shinnie.

The young Aberdeen midfielder, now at League One ICT until May, was advised by the Dons skipper to grasp the loan opportunity with both hands.

Shinnie – who enjoyed a successful seven years with the Highlanders culminating in the Scottish Cup triumph of 2015 – has already been a huge influence on fellow middle-man Stewart.

Shinnie’s advice mattered to Stewart

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Dons for almost a decade, since primary school, said: “It was Stuart Duff (ex-ICT and now Aberdeen youth manager) who told me first about the interest from Inverness.

“Once I knew there was an opportunity, Shinnie spoke highly of the club.

“He just said it is a fantastic place to develop your game and that made it really easy to make the decision to come.

“Shinnie is one who has helped me massively.

“We play in the same position and he always offers help and advice – as a person, you can talk to him about anything.

“With this club, it was just as soon as he spoke and told me what he told me… it was obvious that I was coming.

“He was joking a bit about how it had changed since his day, but he spoke highly of the club and the people here, so it was good to hear from him.

“He is a good character.”

Enjoy Inverness, but work hard

Stewart – who also benefited from a loan at Peterhead from January to June last year – feels Caley Thistle’s determination to play free-flowing, attacking football will suit him.

But he insists he also has a bit of Shinnie’s physicality about his game.

He said: “Peterhead was good. It was really enjoyable to play at a high level in League Two, but it is now about showing everyone here what I can do and what I am capable of.

“I want to help push the club to get to where they should be.

“I am looking to get as many games as possible, and the staff at Aberdeen have told me to go and enjoy it and work hard, then come back in pre-season and work on what is ahead.

“The (Inverness) manager Scott Kellacher’s message here has been the same as Aberdeen’s – enjoy the loan, but you are here to do a job.

“I’m not just here for a jolly! I’m here to work hard, play football and get the club up to where it should be.

“The way the boys play with the ball is good for me and everyone else to be involved in.

“It suits my game massively, but I don’t mind the dirty side either.”

Win on Inverness debut for Aberdeen duo

In a bottom-two battle, Stewart, along with fellow Dons starlet Alfie Bavidge, made their ICT debuts in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dumbarton – which opened up a six-point gap over the rock-bottom Sons.

Both clubs are in administration and were hit with a 15-point penalty as a result.

Ninth-placed Inverness travel to eighth-placed Annan Athletic this weekend, aiming to cut into their seven-point lead, before playing their game in hand at Queen of the South on January 21.

