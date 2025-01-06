Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart reveals Graeme Shinnie’s role in Caley Thistle loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart reveals Graeme Shinnie’s role in Caley Thistle loan move

The young Dons midfielder was advised by the Reds skipper to grasp the loan opportunity with both hands.

By Alasdair Fraser
Aberdeen FC midfielder Alfie Stewart poses for a picture aat the club's training complex.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Alfie Stewart settled on a move to Caley Thistle after a pep talk from his Aberdeen captain – and Inverness legend – Graeme Shinnie.

The young Aberdeen midfielder, now at League One ICT until May, was advised by the Dons skipper to grasp the loan opportunity with both hands.

Shinnie – who enjoyed a successful seven years with the Highlanders culminating in the Scottish Cup triumph of 2015 – has already been a huge influence on fellow middle-man Stewart.

Shinnie’s advice mattered to Stewart

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Dons for almost a decade, since primary school, said: “It was Stuart Duff (ex-ICT and now Aberdeen youth manager) who told me first about the interest from Inverness.

“Once I knew there was an opportunity, Shinnie spoke highly of the club.

“He just said it is a fantastic place to develop your game and that made it really easy to make the decision to come.

“Shinnie is one who has helped me massively.

“We play in the same position and he always offers help and advice – as a person, you can talk to him about anything.

Graeme Shinnie holds up the Scottish Cup before a crowd of Caley Thistle fans
Graeme Shinnie captained Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. Image: SNS.

“With this club, it was just as soon as he spoke and told me what he told me… it was obvious that I was coming.

“He was joking a bit about how it had changed since his day, but he spoke highly of the club and the people here, so it was good to hear from him.

“He is a good character.”

Enjoy Inverness, but work hard

Stewart – who also benefited from a loan at Peterhead from January to June last year – feels Caley Thistle’s determination to play free-flowing, attacking football will suit him.

But he insists he also has a bit of Shinnie’s physicality about his game.

He said: “Peterhead was good. It was really enjoyable to play at a high level in League Two, but it is now about showing everyone here what I can do and what I am capable of.

“I want to help push the club to get to where they should be.

“I am looking to get as many games as possible, and the staff at Aberdeen have told me to go and enjoy it and work hard, then come back in pre-season and work on what is ahead.

“The (Inverness) manager Scott Kellacher’s message here has been the same as Aberdeen’s – enjoy the loan, but you are here to do a job.

“I’m not just here for a jolly! I’m here to work hard, play football and get the club up to where it should be.

“The way the boys play with the ball is good for me and everyone else to be involved in.

“It suits my game massively, but I don’t mind the dirty side either.”

Win on Inverness debut for Aberdeen duo

In a bottom-two battle, Stewart, along with fellow Dons starlet Alfie Bavidge, made their ICT debuts in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dumbarton – which opened up a six-point gap over the rock-bottom Sons.

Both clubs are in administration and were hit with a 15-point penalty as a result.

Ninth-placed Inverness travel to eighth-placed Annan Athletic this weekend, aiming to cut into their seven-point lead, before playing their game in hand at Queen of the South on January 21.

Conversation